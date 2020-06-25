AGIA Affinity takes home Best of PIMA at 2020 PIMA Conference

AGIA, which serves as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to over 100 affinity organizations, clenched the top prize by demonstrating how improved auto renewal penetration, focused on listening to and collecting customer feedback, and continuously improving the customer communications ultimately led to a better customer experience and overall better retention rates. Member communications reinforced the organization's brand promise with specifically tailored messages throughout all customer touchpoints, speaking to what customers valued most, while reinforcing the overall value of the product.

In addition to winning Best of PIMA, AGIA also received gold awards in the categories of Lead Generation and Cross Sells and Upgrade Marketing, as well as a silver award in Solicitation for Guaranteed Issue.

"I'm so pleased with our wins at this year's PIMA Marketing Methods competition," says J. Christopher Burke, President and CEO of AGIA Affinity. "It's a testament to the skills of our marketing teams here at AGIA and likewise a real win for our clients as we help them grow their member benefits programs."

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

