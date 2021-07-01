AGIA Affinity Wins Multiple Marketing Awards at 2021 PIMA Insights Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity won multiple marketing awards at this year's 2021 PIMA Insights conference. The PIMA marketing awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing in several categories. AGIA's accolades this year included three awards in various categories, showing their prowess and success in generating results across multiple marketing disciplines.

AGIA, which serves as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to over 100 affinity organizations, was recognized with the Gold award in the Lead Generation category for a joint submission with Zeis Group, Inc. The two organizations collaborated to develop an innovative approach to offering Life Insurance to members of affinity groups, and the efforts paid off. The reimagined digital lead generation campaign made it easier for potential Life Insurance applicants to make informed decisions about the coverage available to them, resulting in a far better user experience compared to previous campaigns. The email-driven, multi-wave campaign garnered as high as 600% improvements in responsiveness.

In addition, AGIA won a Silver award in the Conservation and Retention category, for their overhauled customer self-service portal. As was the case with the Lead Generation campaign, AGIA's customers were top of mind in delivering an enhanced experience to meet their needs.

AGIA also received a Bronze award for their marketing efforts in the Guaranteed Issue Solicitation category for their identity protection product, ID Resolve. This proprietary product solution, owned, managed, marketed, and administered by AGIA, fits a gap in the Identity Protection market by stepping in and directly assisting seniors to restore and repair matters when they are unfortunately impacted by ID Theft.

"I'm so pleased with our wins at this year's PIMA Marketing Methods competition," says J. Christopher Burke, President and CEO of AGIA Affinity. "It's a testament to the skills of our marketing teams here at AGIA and likewise a real win for our clients as we help them grow their member benefits programs."

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

Zeis Group specializes in financial services marketing, including a strong nationwide presence in affinity insurance marketing, with an emphasis on cost-effective digital lead generation for multiple carriers and dozens of TPA/Broker organizations and affinity groups. For more information visit zeisgroup.com.

