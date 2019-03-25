Agile IT approved by Microsoft to sell licenses for Office 365 GCC High

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile IT — a provider of cloud managed services, business intelligence, and software integration — has become one of only six vendors approved by Microsoft to sell licenses for Office 365 Government Community Cloud High (GCC High) to organizations with fewer than 500 employees, allowing it to expand its government cloud solutions to a broader network of government contractors.

San Diego has a rapidly-growing military and government contractor population, and Agile IT now has the tools to provide full-scale cloud solutions and GCC migrations to this population — no matter the size of their business or work nature. This means that contractors handling DoD UIC will have the capability to scale to a cloud environment that can handle this information with security and compliance (e.g., NIST 800-53, DFARS 252.204-7012, DoD SRG L5/4, etc.). The upcoming Defense Department Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) contract is expected to create increased demand for veteran cloud managed service providers.

About Microsoft GCC and GCC High

Microsoft's GCC and GCC High solutions help U.S. government agencies and contractors remain productive, secure, and compliance-ready through a highly-secure cloud architecture. While GCC and GCC High mirror many of the commercial cloud offerings, they come with additional features and functionality in a unique environment custom-tailored for government standards.

To help the United States government sector meet compliance and regulatory concerns as well as safety protocols, Microsoft developed GCC to deliver its cloud productivity suite, Office 365, to regulated government agencies and contractors. Microsoft GCC High was built to satisfy DoD and government contractors working with DoD Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

While GCC High retains access to the core features that make Office 365 approachable — Skype, Exchange, SharePoint, etc. — there will be minor variations that are necessary to maintain compliance and government-level security. This includes isolated datacenters, additional controls for both Microsoft and client users and multi-factor authentication that's capable of accepting PIV and CAC cards.

About Agile IT

With headquarters in San Diego, Agile IT has been providing best-of-breed cloud managed services for the past 12 years. Agile IT has various specialties specifically for Microsoft clients, and is a Microsoft partner across multiple channels — including commercial and government. Agile IT was also one of the first commercial partners chosen to work with Azure Government Cloud services — cloud architecture with additional security and government-specific features and compliance.

