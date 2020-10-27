Agile Virtual Care to Offer Online Evidence-based Physical Therapy Treatment National PT network operator to oversee digital expansion

Created by physical therapists and powered by HIPAA-compliant video communications, the Agile Virtual Care platform was designed to help people with a variety of musculoskeletal injuries or limitations. Patients in search of a way to recover, feel better, up their game or discover how to improve their health and well-being can now receive evidence-based treatment plans from licensed physical therapists without ever leaving the house.

"The world around us is changing at a rapid pace, and so is our preference for how, where and when we choose health care," said Richard Leaver, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, a leading network of outpatient physical therapy clinics and operators of Agile Virtual Care. "As people, we tend to crave convenience and quality, and we believe that the service we're providing — top-notch care from licensed physical therapists paired with the comforts of home — will both resonate with patients and help them to reach their goals."

Because of Agile Virtual Care's modern approach to physical therapy, patients no longer have to rely on treatment plans they uncover on their own by performing internet searches — nor do they have to get in a car or take crowded public transit to reach a facility.

Patients undergo an initial video consultation with a licensed physical therapist, where the discussion is centered on how the injury or situation took place, any pain or barriers they are experiencing, and the patient's goals for recovery. That same physical therapist will then design a customized treatment plan and visit with the patient for every follow-up as they collaboratively work toward reaching the patient's objectives.

Treatment plans and video tutorials of the proposed exercises are accessible at all times in the patient's self-service web portal. The ability for the patient to have regular dialogue with their specific physical therapist between formal visits is also available, a feature that grows in importance as the patient progresses through the plan and begins to see success or encounters pain or discomfort.

Virtual physical therapy can treat the same conditions brick-and-mortar clinics address, including aches and pains of the neck, back and joints; injuries like sprains and strains; chronic conditions; women's health matters like those related to the pelvic floor and post-pregnancy; and athletic conditioning.

In some cases, virtual physical therapy can even help patients avoid costly trips to urgent care and ER facilities where insurance coverage may be less favorable and where patients may be subject to unnecessary and expensive testing and treatments.

A case study conducted by Alliance Physical Therapy Partners in concert with Agile Virtual Care's technology partner, MedBridge, found a number of patient benefits that favor the use of virtual physical therapy or a hybrid mix of virtual and in-clinic appointments as an alternative to exclusively in-clinic visits.

According to the study, the average wait time for telehealth visits is 60% faster than for in-person appointments, and the service has reduced the total number of patient visits needed per episode of care by 32%.

Patients who received a hybrid mix of virtual care and in-person visits saw a decrease in cost by 47%, while 93% of those patients experienced a decrease in pain and 98% reportedly made functional progress. That same study found an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86, which is considered world-class.

Patients located in areas where an Alliance Physical Therapy Partners clinic exists have the ability to utilize that hybrid option, seeing the same licensed physical therapist at visits both online and in-clinic.

Agile Virtual Care works with most insurance providers, though a self-pay rate is also available for patients who lack coverage or elect not to use it, and a referral from a provider is not typically necessary. The company is also considering adding services beyond just physical therapy and into more holistic health care, including wellness and weight management.

"Whether it's your neck, back, knee, shoulder or any other part of your body, dealing with pain is no way to live your life," Leaver said. "Agile Virtual Care focuses on the type of long-term independence and pain-free function that can get you back to doing the things you love."

For more information on Agile Virtual Care, please visit www.agilevirtualcare.com/.



About Agile Virtual Care

Agile Virtual Care is a comprehensive telehealth application that makes physical therapy access convenient, affordable and effective. Virtual physical therapy can treat the same conditions brick-and-mortar clinics address, including aches and pains of the neck, back and joints; injuries like sprains and strains; chronic conditions; women's health matters like those related to the pelvic floor and post-pregnancy; and athletic conditioning. For more information, visit www.agilevirtualcare.com/.



About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, LLC

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, LLC (Alliance), is a national leader in outpatient therapy with over 40 years of operational experience and a network of over 400 licensed clinicians. Alliance currently operates in 23 states under 18 brands. In addition to operating a network of outpatient clinics, Alliance partners with hospitals and various industries by providing white-labeled contracted therapy and on-site injury prevention services. We are comprised of experienced, forward-thinking leaders who have spent their careers working as operators of successful healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.allianceptp.com.

