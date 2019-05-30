Agilence Introduces New Analytics Capabilities and Internal Communication Tools in Latest Software Release

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilence, Inc., the leading provider of data analytics & reporting solutions to the retail, grocery, pharmacy, restaurant, and convenience industries, today announced it's 2.7 release of 20/20 Data Analytics. The new release adds many new analytics capabilities while also simplifying the user interface.

"The 20/20 2.7 release has already yielded positive results across our organization. The enhanced reporting features have enabled us to quickly develop and compare analytics to share with our brand partners and increase our visibility within the organization. The new query features have greatly reduced end user time and increased productivity. The new dashboard features will help us take the application to an entirely new level," said Bill Atwell, Neiman Marcus. "We couldn't be happier to be working with a vendor that is continually delivering new features and functionality. Agilence truly listens to their customers and delivers a product that is the best on the market."

Key Features of 2.7 Include:

Advanced Analytics: Enables users to look at the data in new ways to find hidden relationships, distinct counts, and much more

Enables users to look at the data in new ways to find hidden relationships, distinct counts, and much more New Dashboard Components: 20/20 can now be used as a communication tool for the company with the ability to add announcements, videos, links and more directly to dashboards

20/20 can now be used as a communication tool for the company with the ability to add announcements, videos, links and more directly to dashboards Improved User Experience: Updated user interface follows latest design standards and minimizes clicks, improving efficiency for end users

The new release includes a number of new features and capabilities, as well as updates and improvements to the codebase allowing for faster results and a more flexible solution. 20/20 continues to lead the market by delivering both best-in-class data analytics and simplicity, enabling users across the organization from the store manager to the CEO to gain insight into their performance.

"Organizations face a data literacy challenge and are often beholden to IT and data analysts to build their reports and give them information. With each new release, we not only add new functionality, but we also try to reduce the number of clicks needed to view valuable data in an effort to simplify the experience and bridge the data literacy gap," said Derek Rodner, VP Product Strategy at Agilence.

If you are interested in learning more about 20/20 Data Analytics, or have questions about the 20/20 Data Analytics 2.7 release, you can contact Agilence here.

About Agilence

Agilence, Inc. is the industry leader in Data Analytics & Reporting for retail, restaurant, grocery, convenience, and pharmacy organizations. Agilence develops the 20/20 Data Analytics™ platform, a highly flexible and powerful cloud-based reporting solution that provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, increase sales, and eliminate losses. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ. To learn more about Agilence, please email sales@agilenceinc.com, call 856-366-1200, or visit AgilenceInc.com

SOURCE Agilence, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.agilenceinc.com

