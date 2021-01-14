AgilePoint Announces New Connectivity

This integration provides native support for flows within larger, more complex cross-organizational automations allowing businesses to:

Access all of Power Automate's 163 native trigger types inside AgilePoint.

Execute activities based on both native and non-native external events.

Start new workflows or perform operations inside running workflows.

Enable cloud events, including IoT, without code.

Send notifications when a new trigger takes place inside a supported legacy system.

Optimize end-to-end automation sequences quickly and securely inside Power Automate.

Easily trigger a Power Automate flow from within an AgilePoint process.

Now, users can include important daily productivity tasks performed by Power Automate in the big picture processes built in AgilePoint for maximum scalability and efficiency.

"One of our strategic goals is to provide AgilePoint customers with an intuitive way to scale their investment into Microsoft Power Automate flows" – said Jesse Shiah, the company's founder and CEO.

The new connector can be Installed directly from the Microsoft AppSource marketplace or from inside your Power Automate dashboard.

About AgilePoint, Inc.

AgilePoint is a global software company based in Mountain View, CA, that empowers its customers to create scalable digital processes to drive their business. Their hyperautomation Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) combines future-proof digital transformation with low-code/no-code ease-of-use to promote wide adoption.

In fact, AgilePoint has delivered expert services to top brands around the world, ranging from Fortune 50 to Global 5000 companies. In 2019, AgilePoint was named a leader in The Forrester Wave for Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments. For more information visit www.agilepoint.com.

