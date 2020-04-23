AgilePoint Enables The Salvation Army to Scale COVID-19 Response Operations

"When the discussion of self-isolation and the first 'stay-at-home' order started to hit our geographical region, we knew our top priority needed to be pivoting to remote work strategy and efforts and we had to move as quickly as possible. We needed a quick effective online solution for employees to request what they needed to begin working from home in 48 hours or less. Without a second thought, we went to our AgilePoint NX e-Form, Workflow, no-code app building solution," said David Brown, Director of Applications, The Salvation Army. "AgilePoint digitally transformed how The Salvation Army works, allowing us to scale and respond quickly in a time of crisis," added David Brown.

COVID-19 has imposed unprecedented challenges on business operations. One of the common challenges is to quickly implement telecommuting infrastructure to enable employees to work from home. But the way companies do work is changing – end-to-end automation connecting people, systems and data into manageable processes plays a key role. Organization's ability to develop, deploy, manage, and govern end-to-end Digital Process Automation will directly reflect on business agility, i.e. the ability to respond to external and internal changes rapidly and efficiently.

"We are honored to partner with The Salvation Army and accelerate its digital transformation enabling a new breed of Citizen Developers, to respond to COVID-19 crisis," said Jesse Shiah, CEO and Co-Founder of AgilePoint. "AgilePoint is designed with intelligent automation and process improvement in mind and keep work on track as priorities change. Let AgilePoint connect the dots and do the tedious work, so you can focus on what is important to the business," added Jesse Shiah.

COVID-19 Response Management portal created by the AgilePoint is available to the new and existing customers at no charge. Existing customers can enable the portal through the AppStore. New customers can subscribe to the free Community edition of AgilePoint to configure the portal. The COVID-19 Response Management portal is customizable to meet current goals and address priorities.

In times of uncertainty AgilePoint focuses on inspiring innovation. Together, we can create and share solutions to get through the crisis and become more resilient.

AgilePoint combines advanced, future-proof digital transformation platform with no-code/low-code ease-of-use designed to promote wide adoption. This combination delivers a perfect balance of simplicity, scalability, and BPMS robustness in one Enterprise Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). AgilePoint's build-once, use-anywhere capability enables a sustainable digital transformation by virtually eliminating maintenance and refactoring. Achieve end-to-end intelligent automation and orchestration of data, people and process using a single platform. AgilePoint has delivered its services to the top brands around the world ranging from Fortune 50 to Global 5000 companies. For more information visit www.agilepoint.com.

