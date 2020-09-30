Agilis Collaborates with UL to Simplify Chemical Material and Ingredient Sourcing

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Chemicals, a leading provider of commerce platform for the chemical industry, announced today a collaboration with UL, a leading safety science company. As part of the collaboration agreement, Agilis shall extend its flagship commerce platform to more than 4500 suppliers and hundreds of thousands of end-users of chemicals on the UL Prospector® platform, the largest network of chemical buyers and suppliers in the world.

Suppliers on the Prospector platform can now build their branded e-commerce portals with Agilis and link them with their Prospector profile to offer end users an easy, convenient and secure way to buy their products. This will allow suppliers to more easily reach to purchase-ready material buyers. Producers can also enroll their distributors and third-party logistics (3PL) providers or work with the distributors already on the Agilis platform for seamless order fulfillment.

"For over 20 years, hundreds of thousands of global formulators have relied on Prospector to locate materials and ingredients from thousands of suppliers," said Pam Walker, business leader for the materials and supply chain division at UL. "The collaboration with Agilis provides what many of our users have requested for years, a way to initiate material purchase while on Prospector. Suppliers with products on Prospector will also benefit by being able to reach potential customers at the moment they are ready to purchase materials and ingredients."

Jay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Agilis, said, "This much-anticipated e-commerce service will simplify the process of chemical purchasing for both product developers and material suppliers. We believe that the benefits of this joint solution will extend across the entire chemicals supply chain, leading to growth, improved customer engagement and faster product innovation."

To learn more about the collaboration and new solution, visit https://agilischemicals.com/ul-prospector or ULprospector.com.

About Agilis

Agilis is a technology company focused on driving digitalization of commerce processes in the chemical industry. With Agilis, global chemical producers and distributors can launch their own branded commerce portals, fully optimized and equipped with modern marketing tools and analytics. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, Agilis combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information about Agilis, please visit https://agilischemicals.com.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

