Agilisium Launches AWS Quick Start to let Customers Experience Conversational BI Bot in Less Than 25 minutes

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium, a Big Data Analytics company has launched its Conversational BI Bot Solution, "Analytics Anywhere" in AWS Quick Start. In less than 25 minutes, organizations can now experience the power of Analytics Anywhere solution that can help them get insights to pre-defined critical business questions, by conversing with a bot.

Agilisium's Conversational BI Bot

AWS Quick Starts are accelerators that contain templates and deployment guides, that organizations can quickly deploy and experience a Partner's solution on AWS environment. They are rigorously tested for AWS best practices, security and high availability.

While organizations can play around with preloaded data in Agilisium's Quick Start, they can also use their own data and experiment with the Quick Start by following the instructions in the deployment guide.

For organizations interested to implement "Analytics Anywhere" solution for a custom use, Agilisium offers a packaged service offering with defined timeline and cost. Agilisium would gladly reconfigure the package to suit the unique requirements of the customer. Details of the packaged service can be viewed here.

"In line with Agilisium's commitment to help organizations take the Data-to-Insight-Leap, we are thrilled to have Analytics Anywhere launched as an AWS Quick Start. The future of business is conversational, and the Quick Start would be an ideal opportunity to experience this new shift," says Raj Babu, Founder, Agilisium Consulting.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is a Los Angeles-based Big Data and Analytics company with clear focus on helping organizations take the "Data-to-Insights-Leap". To this end, Agilisium has invested in all stages of data journey: Data Architecture Consulting, Data Integration, Data Storage, Data Governance and Data Analytics. As an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network with top-notch industry certifications, Design Thinking capabilities and a thriving Partner Eco-system, Agilisium is inherently vested in our clients' success.

Contact:

Mahesh Bellie

91 9940075605

217050@email4pr.com

SOURCE Agilisium

Related Links

https://www.agilisium.com

