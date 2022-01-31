Agilisium to accelerate large scale complex migrations to AWS for enterprise clients with its Migration Competency

Agilisium and AWS offers Pre-Migration Assessments for select customers to build Risk-free Cloud Transformation Strategy Tweet this

"We are thrilled to add AWS Migration Competency addition to our existing portfolio along with AWS Data & Analytics Competency and DevOps Competency. We work tirelessly to achieve AWS certifications so that our clients know, without a doubt, that they can trust Agilisium with their most complex digitalization projects. Enterprises are increasingly looking to take advantage of the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides for their complex custom-built applications, which have been mostly designed over the years on different environments and need to be modernized." said Raj Babu, Founder, and CEO of Agilisium

Agilisium understands the relevance and sensitivity of data migration and customizes cloud adoption solutions for each company. It lets businesses realize the full potential of the AWS Cloud by identifying the best-fit Infrastructure for migrating workloads, modernizing existing applications, and providing continuing support for AWS workloads as needed.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is the fastest-growing Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics Company recognized by Inc 5000 continuously 5 times in a row. Having strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Warehouse Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Data Visualization, and Cloud Optimization services Agilisium helps companies architect, build, migrate, and manage their application workloads to accelerate their journey to the agile cloud, achieve desired business outcomes, and reach new emerging global markets. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com and on LinkedIn.

