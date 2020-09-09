Agility CMS Advances Innovation of the Headless CMS industry with Marketer-friendly Content Modeling

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility CMS, a content-first headless CMS built for speed, has rebuilt its Content Modelling feature, improving the ability for users to create and update content and content relationships quickly and easily.



Content is the lifeblood of every company. It is the message that connects every touchpoint of the customer journey. Today, to have a fighting chance, content needs to be adaptable, responsive, and accessible.



To help companies remain competitive, Agility CMS takes content to the next level with a structure-first approach to designing content, creating an organized model that makes content easy to understand and process.



According to Agility, the new content model section in the CMS can help users build their content architecture up to ten times faster.



Max Ikaheimo, one of Agility CMS' partners and founder of Ikius, a Finland-based web development agency, expressed his delight about the new feature. "I am very excited to see where Agility will go with these changes, and I can see that this kind of re-design could really benefit the shared content and pages sections as well. In any case, I absolutely love the direction Agility CMS is taking!"



Here are some highlights of what Agility CMS has to offer users with its content modeling feature:



A hub for content - Customize content models right in the CMS using Agility's visual builder.

An optimized editor experience - Group fields together, set required fields, default values and much more.

A future-proof platform - Define structured content that is decoupled from the presentation layer.

An evolving content model - Seamlessly switching from editing content to your definition allows for quick updates and promotes iterating on your content models.



"We've been hard at work evaluating user flows and how we can empower more users to take control of their Content Architecture and get it done faster than ever. We discovered how users configure their definitions needed to be streamlined and more accessible," highlighted James Vidler, VP of Product Agility CMS.



You can try Agility CMS' content modeling for free here. Before you start, read the full announcement on their website and watch the walkthrough video "Intro to Agility CMS Content Modelling". To learn more, get access to the full webinar.



Agility CMS is a headless CMS that allows users the unparalleled flexibility, speed, and responsiveness that comes with an API-first CMS. Agility CMS is a Content Management System that allows marketing teams to create and manage content across their digital properties.



Agility CMS is revolutionizing the Headless CMS industry by providing tools that close the gap between monolithic traditional CMS platforms and pure developer-centric CMS tools. This hybrid approach eliminates creative limitations and security concerns created by the previous generation of CMS software. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while presenting familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.

