Agility4All forges a partnership with Chicago State University (CSU) to offer wide range of Agile training courses

CHICAGO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility4All, Inc. (A4A), a provider of Agile training, consulting, and coaching, has entered into an agreement with Chicago, IL, USA-based Chicago State University (CSU) to develop and offer a wide range of Agile training courses via in-person and live online formats.

"A4A-CSU partnered agile training courses are unique and innovative, blending theory with practice. They are geared towards the growing demand of agile practitioners that serve both public and private sectors," said Shailesh Thakkar, Vice President and Chief Agilist with Agility4All. "In addition to Software Development, Agile adoption is spreading to Sales/Marketing, HR, Legal, Administration, and other areas of organizations. The demand for professionally trained Agilists in several industries and disciplines is continuously growing."

Interested Agile Practitioners can register for the upcoming training programs - Certified Agile Coach (CAC), Certified Enterprise Agility Coach (CEAC), and Docker Fundamentals Certified (DFC), with an option to pursue the courses through in-person or live online formats. A4A-CSU partnered training offerings are expected to grow, and 10 training programs will be launched in 2019.

Shailesh Thakkar, Agility4All Accredited Trainer

Shailesh is an accomplished Enterprise Agile Transformation Leader with 12 years of agile experience. As an expert in all aspects of Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), he has proven skills in developing and coaching high-performance teams. Shailesh has trained 1,000+ professionals in Agile Fundamentals; various Agile/Scaled Agile methods – Scrum, Kanban, XP, and SAFe; Agile Coaching and Facilitation; Enterprise Agile Coaching and DevOps. He has provided consulting services to Walmart, Allstate, ExxonMobil, Bank of America, AIG, Deloitte, UST Global, and other mid-sized organizations.

Shailesh is an Agility4All Accredited Trainer (AAT), Lean Kanban University Accredited Kanban Trainer (AKT), SAFe Program Consultant (SPC), Certified Agile Leader (CAL), and Certified Scrum Professional (CSP). He is a Board Certified Coach, Certified Executive Coach, Social and Emotional Intelligence Coach, High-Performance Team Coach, and The Leadership Circle 360 Profile Administrator. Additionally, he holds TKP, KMP, PMP, PgMP, PfMP, CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CRISC, ITIL Expert, and CSSGB credentials. Shailesh has earned his Master of Science degree in Project Management from the George Washington University (GWU).

About Agility4All, Inc.

Agility4All, based in the US, is a leading Agile training company. Our training offerings help participants achieve enterprise agility, develop high performance teams and deliver high-quality software, resulting in satisfied clients and happy employees. We are authorized/accredited to offer Chicago State University (CSU) courses, Lean Kanban University (LKU) courses, and Scaled Agile (SAFe) courses.

Agility4All is a Woman-Owned Small Business Enterprise and is registered with the System for Award Management (SAM).

Contact information:

Agility4all.com

info@agility4all.com

(800) 417-4940

SOURCE Agility4All Inc

Related Links

http://agility4all.com

