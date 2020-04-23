Agiloft Advances to Spend Matters' 2020 List of "50 Providers to Know" for its Contract Management Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced it has landed on Spend Matters' list of 50 Procurement Providers to Know for 2020, jumping up from the list of Providers to Watch in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

The Spend Matters Almanac is "the most comprehensive directory of procurement and supply chain providers, serving as the go-to resource for practitioners looking to make a tech selection or to understand the industry's main players."

Determined by the Spend Matters team of analysts, the list of Providers to Know represents those companies considered to set the industry standard for procurement technologies and services. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team through rigorous evaluation of factors including innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

Agiloft was noted for the innovative technology built into its Contract Lifecycle Management software (CLM). With its unmatched configurability and robust AI capabilities, Agiloft's CLM platform automates the most complex workflows and integrates with the commercial processes surrounding contracts. Its user-friendly, no-code software customizes and streamlines the complete contract lifecycle, enabling cost discipline in procurement, visibility into contractual risk and regulatory compliance by legal departments, and quantifiable reductions in revenue leakage in sales operations.

"The need for modern CLM software has become even more urgent in the current enterprise landscape," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "We feel confident that our no-code software is the differentiator for organizations implementing electronic contract management and digital workflows. We are proud to be included among the best-in-class by the trusted analyst firm Spend Matters, and this recognition further solidifies our place as an industry leader and attests to our full commitment to customer success with our CLM platform."

This announcement adds to Agiloft's growing list of recognition in 2020, which includes receiving the highest scores in every use case in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management and being named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, please visit the product information page.

About Agiloft

Organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

