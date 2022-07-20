Agiloft and Mainspring Consulting Group Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation with AI-Driven CLM

This partnership offers new and existing customers significant savings in purchasing, enables more efficient sales cycles, and drastically lowers compliance risk

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract lifecycle management (CLM), and Mainspring Consulting Group, a leading services provider of innovative business solutions for the Middle Office, today announced a strategic partnership to drive expansion of Agiloft's Contract Lifecycle Management Suite across several high-growth sectors.

Agiloft announces partnership with Mainspring Consulting Group

Mainspring will offer services to implement, maintain, and then drive adoption of Agiloft's AI-driven Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software. Mainspring works with municipalities and multinational clients across many highly regulated verticals, including Health Life Sciences, Finance, High Tech, and others. By combining industry best practices, proven technology, and rigorous systems implementation, its teams deploy innovative business solutions that increase profits and shareholder value while minimizing risk.

"Mainspring is a great example of the expertise that is available throughout Agiloft's partner network," said Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Agiloft's Global Alliances. "Their experience of helping organizations streamline their contracting processes, and then maximize the returns they see on their contracts, is seriously impressive. That expertise combined with Agiloft's unique ability to automate the workflows associated with initiating, executing, and monitoring contractual agreements, will enable organizations of all sizes to cut costs, drive new revenue, and reduce risk in the process."

Charlene Dickey, VP of Sales and Alliances, "We are delighted to join Agiloft's partner network and believe their solution suite offers our customers a clear path to a powerful and cost-effective business solution for agile contract management. Mainspring has a long history of working with leading-edge AI solutions, with a unique focus on people, processes, and data. We believe Agiloft will streamline our customer's contracting organizations and enable them to realize value and promote user adoption.

"By connecting Agiloft's Contract Lifecycle Management Suite with Mainspring's proven technology and rigorous systems implementation, our customers can see an increase in profits and a decrease in risk," said Mauro Caputi, Partner and CRO, at Mainspring Consulting Group. "We are proud to partner with Agiloft and look forward to continued success in helping clients digitally transform their middle office operations with AI-driven digital technology."

Recognized as a leader in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management report, Agiloft's flexible Contract Lifecycle Management Suite automates the entire contract lifecycle, including repository and templates, clause library, flexible approval workflows, built-in AI, security and compliance safeguards, automated notifications, and seamless integration with enterprise systems.

For more information on the power of this Agiloft and Mainspring partnership, watch the recent webinar "Implementing AI-Driven CLM to Scale Operations." Watch the webinar here.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com to learn more.

About Mainspring

Mainspring is a premier professional services firm focused on the Middle Office specializing in digital transformations for sales, procurement, and legal operations to work faster, easier, and smarter, starting with quotes and contracts. As a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management and Configure, Price, Quote, Mainspring provides strategy, implementation, managed services, and analytics for creating economies of scale while generating supplier and customer intelligence throughout the B2B lifecycle – Source-to-Pay or Contact-to-Cash. Visit www.mainspringcg.com to learn more.

