Agiloft Announces Advances in AI Engine, Usability, and Integrations to Accelerate Enterprise Contract Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced its latest product release with expanded AI functionalities and significant new capabilities to integrate contract processes with enterprise applications and ecosystems.

"The latest Agiloft release is about making life easier for our customers," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "We've made UI navigation improvements, brought powerful advances to the AI engine to accelerate training, and enabled contract analysis directly in Microsoft Word to save customers time and expedite contract review and negotiation. We have improved our Salesforce integration, enabled Tableau integration, and set up integration with the Dell Boomi platform to further extend contract management across the enterprise."

New features and enhancements include:

AI Training: Improved semantic modeling and addition of datapoints that cover the majority of common contractual use cases. This enhancement improves out-of-the-box AI usability, lowers data migration costs, and saves time spent on contract review.

Improved semantic modeling and addition of datapoints that cover the majority of common contractual use cases. This enhancement improves out-of-the-box AI usability, lowers data migration costs, and saves time spent on contract review. Microsoft Word Add-in : New feature provides Agiloft functionality directly in MS Word, enabling contract creation, review, and redlining as well as AI-based analysis, metadata and clause extraction, and risk scoring in MS Word with all changes simultaneously updated within Agiloft. With Agiloft's CLM functionality and AI Capabilities available directly in MS Word, users can analyze, review, and negotiate contracts faster and with more accuracy than ever before.

: New feature provides Agiloft functionality directly in MS Word, enabling contract creation, review, and redlining as well as AI-based analysis, metadata and clause extraction, and risk scoring in MS Word with all changes simultaneously updated within Agiloft. With Agiloft's CLM functionality and AI Capabilities available directly in MS Word, users can analyze, review, and negotiate contracts faster and with more accuracy than ever before. Dell Boomi Connector: Organizations can now integrate Agiloft with large application ecosystems such as ERP, CRM, and more through Boomi's cloud-native integration platform, streamlining the configuration and maintenance of complex workflows to enable true CCLM across the enterprise with contracts at the core of all commercial activity.

Organizations can now integrate Agiloft with large application ecosystems such as ERP, CRM, and more through Boomi's cloud-native integration platform, streamlining the configuration and maintenance of complex workflows to enable true CCLM across the enterprise with contracts at the core of all commercial activity. Out-of-the-box Tableau integration: This new easy but powerful integration provides one simple step for syncing Agiloft with advanced data visualizations in Tableau. This is in addition to Agiloft's robust native reporting capabilities.

This new easy but powerful integration provides one simple step for syncing Agiloft with advanced data visualizations in Tableau. This is in addition to Agiloft's robust native reporting capabilities. Real-time Salesforce integration: An update to Agiloft's prebuilt Salesforce integration, this extended ESA-based integration allows instant, bi-directional updates to individual records and contracts via configurable event triggers originating in either system.

An update to Agiloft's prebuilt Salesforce integration, this extended ESA-based integration allows instant, bi-directional updates to individual records and contracts via configurable event triggers originating in either system. GUI enhancements: A more intuitive interface offers new modal windows for quicker access to common tasks as well as dialogue windows and customizable secondary buttons to provide more user guidance.

"As the only CLM platform to provide no-code AI capabilities, Agiloft offers unmatched possibilities for customization and automation of complex contract and commercial workflows—all without needing to write a single line of code," said Colin Earl, Agiloft CTO. "This release begins a new phase of product development that combines the power of AI with our no-code platform to give our customers the ability to simplify even more complex work tasks."

