Agiloft Announces Partnership with TCS to Help Enterprises Accelerate the Automation of Complex Contracting Processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the addition of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a partner to empower customers with enterprise implementations of Agiloft contract lifecycle management (CLM) to automate their most complex contracting processes.

TCS, a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, is partnering with Agiloft to provide agile solutions for organizations building on or transitioning to electronic document management and digital automation of their contract and commercial workflows.

"TCS is an excellent addition to our network of partners," said Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Agiloft's Global Alliances. "Their level of experience with large scale and highly complex projects will help ensure client success, while their global scale of skilled professionals will help enable Agiloft to continue its aggressive growth and empower more customers with our CLM platform. Agiloft is fully committed to customer success and satisfaction, and we are confident that TCS will be a key partner in achieving results and value to help us fulfill that commitment."

Akhilesh Tiwari, VP and Global Head of Enterprise Application Services at TCS, said, "Paired with wide-reaching industry expertise, our deep technical knowledge, and global capability, this partnership will enable us to help clients transform their contracting processes faster with automation and greater agility. With its robust AI capabilities and configurability, Agiloft offers a clear path to a powerful and cost-effective business solution."

Agiloft's Global Partner Program serves companies across six continents and has been growing exponentially since its relaunch at the end of 2020. For more information, visit www.agiloft.com/agiloft-partners.htm.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 528,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.



