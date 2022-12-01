Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin Named Executive of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business 2022

Today's news follows a string of recognition for Agiloft, including being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management and Contract Management Company of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the no-code Contract Lifecycle Management leader, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Eric Laughlin, was named 2022 Executive of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business , the annual program which rewards companies, products, and individuals leading their respective industries.

In two and a half years as CEO, Laughlin has led Agiloft through two consecutive years of record-breaking growth, more than doubled the size of the company's employee base, expanded the company's presence into EMEA, and continued a rapid path of innovation—most recently with the launch of Agiloft's industry-leading Connected Experiences Platform. Under Laughlin's leadership Agiloft also maintained its position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management, was named a Leader in the G2 Fall 2022 Enterprise Grid® Report for Contract Management Software, and was recognized as Value Leader for small, medium, and large companies in Spend Matters' Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM, alongside winning a host of other national and international awards.

"I am humbled to be recognized as Executive of the Year by BIG Awards for Business," said Laughlin. "I share this award with my immensely talented team, who have been working diligently to help our clients survive, thrive, scale, and prosper despite today's challenging economic headwinds. I'm hugely proud of where Agiloft is today, and I'm excited about what we have planned for the near and long term."

"We are so proud to reward Eric Laughlin for his outstanding leadership and achievements this year," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners have shown that resilience and determination are 'must-haves' in today's economy."

