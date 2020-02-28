Agiloft Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the research and advisory firm's first Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM)*. Of the 12 vendors evaluated in the report, Agiloft is positioned in the Leaders quadrant. Get a complimentary copy of the report at the Agiloft website here.

In its first Magic Quadrant for CLM, Gartner says:

"This is Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for CLM solutions. Historically, the CLM vendor market has been highly fragmented, with vendors narrowly focused on specific groups of stakeholders (e.g., legal, procurement or sales), making it difficult to evaluate them side by side. That has begun to change, as vendors evolve into enterprise-level solutions that can be used across all contract types. Customers expect that the capabilities of any leading CLM solution, regardless of its target audience, should excel at all stages of the contract life cycle."

Agiloft's no-code platform allows organizations to customize the most complex workflows without writing a single line of code. A robust AI Engine simplifies the intake and organization of existing contracts and also identifies the level of risk in documents and clauses. The result is cost discipline in procurement, quantifiable reductions in revenue leakage in sales operations, and most importantly, visibility into contractual risk and regulatory compliance by legal departments. The platform is easily extensible to the commercial processes adjacent to contracts such as spend management and integrates with enterprise systems.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management. We believe our no-code platform is a differentiator, but at the end of the day, customers choose Agiloft because of our company-wide focus on making their CLM implementation a success," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "We remain the only vendor in the industry with the confidence to provide an unconditional satisfaction guarantee that covers both software and implementation services."

This announcement follows on the heels of other Agiloft news, including being named the Value Leader and Customer Leader in Spend Matters' Q4 2019 CLM SolutionMap, PC Mag Editor's Choice for Contract Management Software for the fifth consecutive year, and winning the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management" by Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Marko Sillanpaa, Micky Keck. February 25, 2020.

