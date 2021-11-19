REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Contract Management Platform of the Year" award in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Agiloft Named “Contract Management Platform of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

"No-code software like Agiloft allows non-technical staff and business users to deploy applications without writing a single line of code," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Congratulations to Agiloft for being our choice for 'Contract Management Platform of the Year.' Agiloft holds a unique position in the market as the only no-code CLM platform today that also provides open AI capabilities - that is what we call a breakthrough service."

Agiloft's contract lifecycle management (CLM) software enables more efficient legal operations, accelerates sales cycles, and provides significant savings in purchasing while also drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft CLM leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments and across the enterprise. Agiloft's configurable open AI capabilities help legal teams determine contract type, extract data, identify clauses, and score the risk of clauses compared to pre-approved contract language.

Additionally, with its risk monitoring capabilities, Agiloft's CLM platform enables organizations to take charge and automate compliance. Whether it's for regulatory compliance or monitoring contractual terms and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), customers can manage compliance with automatic notifications, a full audit trail, and configurable, precise permissions.

Lastly, Agiloft's adaptable no-code contract management platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. The user-friendly CLM platform offers unmatched configuration and automation of complex contract workflows—from one-click creation of proposals and agreements to tracking performance obligations, Agiloft helps legal teams manage contract renewals, negotiations, and approvals. With Agiloft's 2021 Winter Release, it's now easier than ever to collaborate on contracts across the enterprise using established applications and ecosystems.

"We are thrilled by this recognition from LegalTech Breakthrough. This award underscores our commitment to growing the business, driving product innovation, and providing best-in-class enterprise CLM software to customers," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "One of Agiloft's foundational tenets is customer success, and our configurable contract management software is the key to that success as it allows customers to quickly adapt the software to respond to changing business needs."

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies, and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more.

