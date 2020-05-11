agilon health announces new CEO

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- agilon health, a company at the forefront of transforming health care delivery, today announced the appointment of Steven Sell, former Chief Executive and President of Health Net, to lead the company's next growth phase and efforts to build deeper collaboration and partnerships with the local physicians at the foundation of its success.

Mr. Sell joins agilon June 1 after a successful 22-year career with Health Net and related companies. At Health Net, a subsidiary of Centene Corp., he served as CEO and president from 2016 to 2019 and was responsible for the strategy, execution and financial performance of a $14 billion business with 3 million members.

Over the past three years, agilon has grown rapidly to establish a reputation for helping physicians nationwide to improve quality, total cost of health care and the patient experience. The company's purpose-built and practice-branded joint operating model has proven to be particularly effective in unlocking the Medicare Advantage opportunity embedded in physician practices.

agilon Chairman Ron Williams said while the company is proud of what it has built so far, this is the right time to bring in Mr. Sell, whose experience will help agilon strengthen its collaborative network.

"Steve wants to go fast – as do we," Williams said. "This is a dynamic, thriving place, and we see a path to even deeper alignment with our current partners and more partnerships across the country."

Mr. Sell will succeed Ron Kuerbitz, who oversaw the early success of agilon in developing physician partnerships and establishing the company's distinctive reputation for physician empowerment. Mr. Kuerbitz is leaving to pursue other career endeavours.

During Mr. Kuerbitz's tenure, agilon grew Medicare Advantage members on its platform from 22,000 to 150,000 and increased its relationships with payor partners and overall impact on regulatory reform.

"These impressive results are a testament to Ron's leadership and the work of the company's team and physician partners," said Ravi Sachdev, agilon's founder and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Partner.

Sell said he was impressed with agilon's innovative spirit and ability to scale.

"I look forward to working with a remarkable team to dramatically grow agilon's reach, build on its already substantial innovations and market contributions and ultimately reinvigorate the delivery of care across the country," Sell said.

Before joining Health Net, Mr. Sell was a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton and held a variety of strategic and operational roles at The Prudential. He received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Swarthmore College and his master's degree in business administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

ABOUT AGILON

agilon health is the only health-care company of its kind, empowering and partnering with doctors to lead the transformation of their practices toward a future that rewards bold action, market-leading growth and durable patient relationships. Through the power of a national community of like-minded physicians and an integrated operating platform, we are leading the reinvention of health care delivery.

A unique and practice-branded joint operating model developed with its physician partners allows practices to boldly design and launch a financially aligned total care model for Medicare Advantage patients, unifying the physician and patient experience. The result: empowered physician leaders, thriving practices, healthier communities, and practicing physicians who are rewarded intrinsically and financially by spending the right amount of time with the right patients who get the right treatments.

Since its founding in 2016, the agilon health community of physician partners has grown to 11 markets across 7 states. Leading physician groups such as Austin Regional Clinic, Buffalo Medical Group, Central Ohio Primary Care, Preferred Primary Care Physicians, and Wilmington Health are collaborating through the agilon health platform. Today there are more than 150,000 Medicare Advantage members on the agilon health platform with 1,200 primary-care physicians. Visit www.agilonhealth.com.

