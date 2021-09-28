AgilQuest receives final FedRAMP Authorization with support from FAA and VA

As agencies transform their technology stacks, the need for highly secure and compliant platforms grows stronger. AgilQuest partnered with Veterans Affairs and Federal Aviation Administration to achieve FedRAMP certification and prove their commitment to the security standards required by government agencies.

"We recognized the value in applying FedRAMP's strenuous security standards to AgilQuest's Forum SaaS Resource Management System, especially when it involves processing government data," said John Vivadelli, CEO of AgilQuest. "I marvel at the incredible dedication, persistence, and skill of our team in achieving this world class SaaS platform authorization. As an SDVOSB, I'm honored at this achievement from our great team of employees. I take pride in continuing our 27-year history of serving the mission-critical needs of our customers and our government's workplaces."

AgilQuest's software, Forum, helps agencies execute the government's mission-critical Hybrid Workplace with a secure and easy way to find and book workspaces, meeting rooms, equipment, and services. With occupancy management, physical distancing, and support for Work from Anywhere, Federal workers can easily find the best place to work with the right tools and amenities; and using data-driven analysis of actual office space utilization, managers can efficiently tackle such challenges as occupancy management, Continuity of Operations, permanently assigned space, and flexible office strategies like hoteling, free address, and hotdesking.

With AgilQuest Forum in place, federal agencies and government workers will feel confident their data is secure while tackling many of the federally mandated workplace policies including:



• Phased re-entry plan with staggered schedules, occupancy limits, physical distancing, and cleaning measures

• Maximizing telework and remote work flexibility, including the ability to work from anywhere and flexible work schedules

• Utilizing technology to support new remote work processes and measure workplace usage

• Sharing spaces across federal agencies to optimize Federal real estate and support increased flexibility

