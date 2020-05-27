Agilum Healthcare Intelligence's Data and Analytics Platform Represents a True Paradigm Shift in the Value of Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence for Healthcare Analytics

"Our data and analytics platform represents a true paradigm shift in the value of real-world data and real-world evidence for healthcare analytics," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum. "We're helping hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and payers gain insights never before available through our longitudinal database of more than 140 million de-identified patients including comprehensive clinical, financial and drug dispensation data."

"The fact that NYU Langone Health, a nationally renowned healthcare system, trusted Agilum's real-world data to generate real-world evidence to impact its formulary decision-making process, is a true testament to the value of our platform," said William Kirsh, DO, MPH and Chief Medical Information Officer of Agilum. "The data, complemented by our interdisciplinary team of physicians, data scientists, pharmacists and other clinicians, are enabling improved efficiencies in treatment protocols that will lead to better patient care and outcomes."

According to the study's authors, "Being able to perform this detailed analytical exercise for thousands of encounters internally and using a data warehouse…as a point of reference in a short time has improved the depth of our assessment…This clinically real-world and data-rich analytics model is the necessary foundation for using Artificial or Augmented Intelligence (AI) to make real-time formulary and drug selection decisions."

Leonardi continues, "Through our CRCA platform, Agilum is putting the power of real-world data into the hands of healthcare decision-makers…and, as shown by this study featured in Hospital Pharmacy, we're helping to take costs out of the system and improve health outcomes."

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics™ (CRCA™) solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care.

