Agilyx Collaborates with Tekni-Plex to increase post-consumer Polystyrene Collection in the State of Washington

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers, chemicals and low carbon fuels, today announced a collaboration with Dolco Packaging ("Dolco"), a leading manufacturer of polystyrene foam egg cartons and a Tekni-Plex business, to pilot a polystyrene plastic collection program. Polystyrene foam will be aggregated at Dolco's Wenatchee, Washington, facility and recycled back to new material using Agilyx's technology in collaboration with Regenyx and AmSty.

Dolco will accept clean expanded polystyrene foam ("EPS"), extruded polystyrene foam ("XPS") packaging and rigid polystyrene at its manufacturing facility area at no charge to the public. Dolco will deliver the collected EPS, XPS and rigid polystyrene to Regenyx, the advanced recycling facility in Tigard, Oregon, which is a joint venture between Agilyx and AmSty.

Through the Dolco collection program, residents can now increase the recycling of polystyrene. New polystyrene items produced using advanced recycling technology at Regenyx have up to 70% lower carbon footprint when compared to virgin plastics. The overarching goal of this pilot is to act as a model to develop additional collection programs throughout the Pacific Northwest to greatly increase plastic recovery by expanding access to drop-off facilities.

"We are very excited to be working with Dolco to create new circular pathways for post use polystyrene," stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx. "We value their commitment to increase plastic recovery and recycling. It is our mission to increase plastic recovery globally through new plastic collection programs with companies that see the value. Dolco has proven to be a true leader in post use plastic stewardship."

"As a leading manufacturing of polystyrene egg cartons and food trays, our Wenatchee, Washington, facility already recycles approximately 4 million pounds annually of our own post-industrial scrap and puts it back into our manufacturing process. Now, we are taking our efforts a step further by taking what we have collected from the community, as well as some of our industrial scrap, and giving it to Agilyx who will use its proprietary technology to recycle it into next generation polystyrene," said Jay Arnold, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dolco.

About Dolco Packaging

Dolco Packaging is a leading manufacturer of polystyrene foam and PET containers for the egg, agricultural, food and food service markets. With five manufacturing facilities across the United States, Dolco is the number one supplier of foam egg cartons domestically. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/dolco.

About Agilyx Corporation

Agilyx is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post use plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene products. The company also commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx works with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics. For more information, follow us on social media and visit www.agilyx.com.

Media Contact

John Desmarteau, Director of Communications and Government Affairs

[email protected]

(503) 597-6406

SOURCE Agilyx

Related Links

agilyx.com

