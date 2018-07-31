Agio Launches Vendor Risk Program to Help Clients Mitigate Third-Party Cybersecurity Exposures

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity solutions for the financial services, healthcare and payments industries, has today announced the launch of its Vendor Risk Program, a service to address enterprise vendor management cybersecurity and compliance.

As enterprise cybersecurity awareness continues to evolve, vendor management has become one of the constant elements regulatory bodies look for across industries. In response to this growing compliance mandate, Agio's Vendor Risk Program helps clients regularly diagnosis and manage the cybersecurity risk inherent in working with vendors. Architected based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework and additional industry best practices, the program leverages interactive tools including heat map vendor comparisons, company-specific drill-downs, bi-weekly reporting and real-time pulse surveys across all designated vendors, providing clients a 360° snapshot of where their vendors are at all times.

"Vendors are the second greatest risk to corporate cybersecurity next to employees, accounting for almost two-thirds of all cybersecurity vulnerabilities," said Ray Hillen, Managing Director of Cybersecurity at Agio. "Agio's Vendor Risk Program goes beyond basic auditing and does the real heavy lifting of what it means to properly manage vendors and the risk they bring into any environment."

Beyond the technology and the platform capabilities, Agio's cybersecurity engineers review and analyze the vendor results, effectively adding another layer of analysis (and protection) to determine the maturity of each vendor's cybersecurity program and procedures. Agio then designs a remediation plan for each vendor, managing the tracking and improvements at those vendor sites on behalf of their clients.

"As cyberattacks become an everyday occurrence, it is essential enterprises adapt their cyber-governance programs and take proactive steps to ensure their vendors are compliant and protected," continued Hillen. "Our Vendor Risk Program offers peace of mind to our clients that when it comes to their vendors, they are covered."

About Agio

Agio is a hybrid managed IT and cybersecurity provider servicing the financial services, health care and payments industries. The company has extensive experience supporting the alternative investment space, specializing in hedge funds, private equity firms and asset managers. Agio offers technology hosting, monitoring, management, helpdesk, disaster prevention and recovery, as well as managed security, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support and cybersecurity consulting. With over 200 employees, the company is headquartered in New York, NY with its Network Management Center (NOC) in Norman, OK and Security Operations Center (SOC) in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit https://agio.com/.

Contact:

Netanel Spero



nspero@prosek.com



212-279-3115

SOURCE Agio

Related Links

https://agio.com/

