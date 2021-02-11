Agio Named Most Innovative Technology Firm and Best IT Managed Service by HFM Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio, a leading provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for financial services has been named Most Innovative Technology Firm and Best IT Managed Service at the Hedge Fund Magazine (HFM) 2021 US Technology Awards.

The awards recognize Agio's next generation business model and commitment to empowering clients to be the most productive and the most secure at a critical time when COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the hedge fund landscape.

"This achievement is a nod to Agio's vision and represents our evolution over the past decade from a managed IT provider to a DevOps-focused, data-driven technology partner," said Bart McDonough, Agio's Founder and CEO.

"We're leveraging applied AI, machine learning and natural language processing to reduce friction, increase speed to resolution and ultimately make technology easier and safer for our clients."

To further their next generation efforts, Agio welcomed Chief Architect, Dean McRobie and Head of Product, Jean McCabe to its leadership team in 2020. McRobie oversees the firm's Agio Accelerator organization, comprised of engineering, automation, product development, and data science.

"I'm thrilled to join Agio on the frontlines of innovation," said McRobie. "The technology we're building across the organization is delivering more secure, reliable, and resilient information systems for our clients by predicting failures before they occur and preventing them from impacting users."

Agio's approach ensures technology is an enabler, rather than an inhibitor. Through the firm's methodology of standardization, instrumentation, optimization and automation, they're providing a proactive experience for hedge funds to accommodate today's increasingly remote world.

