Agiomix is selected as the Official Operator for the Egyptian Genome Project

Agiomix has been selected by the project as the Official Operator; under its roles Agiomix will provide technical and operational support for the project as per the signed contract with the Egyptian Center for Research and Regenerative Medicine, that will be entrusted to run the project.

Dr. Walaa Allam, Associate Director of Business development at Agiomix, commented on the news: "We take great pride in being part of the 'Egyptian Genome Project' family; we believe that our expertise with Genomics in the region will enable us to provide the necessary support to this ambitious project."

About Agiomix

Agiomix is a leading Clinical Genetics and Specialty Diagnostics Laboratory, serving patients, healthcare providers and partner laboratories across the globe, with focus on the Middle East, Africa and Asia markets. Agiomix is both CAP and ISO 15189 accredited. For more information, please visit www.agiomix.com.

