AgJunction's Wheelman Now Autosteers Articulated Tractors

"We're really excited to expand the coverage of Wheelman to farmers who use articulated tractors for tilling or pulling heavy implements," said Jeff Morris, chief marketing officer of AgJunction. "This update expands the number of tractors we support to more than 700 and also reinforces our mission of making autosteer technology accessible to every farmer."

With Wheelman performing the steering, farmers can rely on less experienced operators for spring and fall tilling with confidence the work will be done precisely and economically.

In addition, Whirl now supports pivot steering, farming in a circular path, for farmers who use pivot irrigation for fertilization or on hay and produce operations. With Whirl, farmers can now autosteer straight, contour and pivot paths providing multiple options to match how they farm.

AgJunction is pleased to bring its unique expertise in solving complex control challenges to help Wheelman customers autosteer new paths and new machines, like articulated, 4WD tractors, with just a free update to their Whirl app.

When AgJunction developed Wheelman autosteer, a key requirement was the ability to update the system regularly, without interrupting work or creating additional cost for the farmer. Whirl, the first smart autosteering mobile app that also serves as a display for the Wheelman autosteer products, is key to making that possible. Every Wheelman Pro can now autosteer articulated tractors and pivot paths with the free update of the Whirl mobile app.

"When we launched Whirl earlier this year, we planned to push out app updates every month. It's part of our commitment to providing innovative autosteering solutions to every farm - supporting all farmers with the most up-to-date technology at an affordable price point," said Morris. "Stay tuned for more updates to come."

The Wheelman lineup of simple, affordable autosteering systems that can benefit every farm, was introduced earlier this year. Starting at just $3,995, each Wheelman Pro comes with everything a farmer needs for easy installation and operation (install kit, IMU, smart antenna, power cable), at no additional cost. And, the Wheelman Flex offers an additional benefit allowing farmers to easily move and use the autosteer system between their other vehicles, further reducing the overall cost of outfitting a farming operation with autosteering.

Farmers can purchase a complete Wheelman system today at www.HandsFreeFarm.com. Just choose a tractor from more than 700 makes and models supported today, select the Wheelman system and purchase. It will be shipped to your doorstep in a couple of days.

To purchase or learn more about Wheelman Pro, Wheelman Flex or Whirl, visit www.HandsFreeFarm.com.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company's vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

