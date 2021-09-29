AGM Group Holdings Inc. Announces First Half 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH ), an integrated technology company focusing on high-performance chip solutions, computing equipment and fintech software services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Developments

With two recent executive hires, Mr. Bo Zhu as Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO"), and Mr. Li Chenjun as Co-Chief Executive Officer ("Co-CEO"), on June 2021, and July 2021 respectively, the Company decided to enter into new business lines: ASIC chip research and development and crypto mining equipment manufacturing and sales.

The newly appointed executives, Co-CEO Mr. Chenjun Li and CSO Mr. Bo Zhu, each has significant experience and industry resources in chip designs and blockchain applications. As one of the pioneers in the ASIC chip design area, Mr. Chenjun Li has extensive experience in the chip production supply chain. In 2013, the Co-CEO, Mr. Chenjun Li, designed the first-generation ASIC applicable to Bitcoin computing and successfully completed the mass production of 16nm and 10nm ASIC chips at TMSC and Samsung in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The CSO, Mr. Bo Zhu. has a significant understanding of the blockchain technology application, as well as a well-known reputation and extensive network within the industry due to the extended time spent in high-performance computing research in the past years.

In August 2021, the Company announced the launch of its first ASIC crypto Miner - KOI MINER C16 ("C16"). C16 is equipped with the C3012 chip made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.'s N+1 process. C16 has a hash rate up to 113 TH/s and a power efficiency ratio of 30 J/T, supporting the mining of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies.

With increased institutional investment and attention to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, many large listed crypto mining companies in the United States and Canada have demonstrated a huge demand for high-end Bitcoin miners, and we expect that our C16 miners have the opportunity to secure a considerable amount of orders in this trend. C16 is expected to launch sales in the United States, Canada and Europe.

In order to achieve our mission as stated in the new growth strategy announced in August 2021: to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global blockchain ecosystem, we incorporated a wholly owned limited liability subsidiary, Nanjing Lucun Semiconductor Co. Ltd., in China on June 17, 2021. We also established two wholly owned subsidiaries, AGM Defi Lab Pte Limited in Singapore and AGM Defi Tech Limited in Hong Kong on July 30, 2021 and August 8, 2021, respectively, for providing software development and consulting services in Asian areas. We plan to establish office and research center in Hongkong and Singapore as those regions have cleared regulatory framework towards crypto assets and blockchain technology and hire more senior professional.

In September 2021, we entered into a strategic partnership agreement with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd ("HighSharp"), a fabless integrated circuit designer that provides advanced semiconductor solutions for supercomputing hardware, pursuant to which, for a six-month period until March 25, 2022, HighSharp will provide the latest ASIC chip technology and manufacturing services to the Company and the Company will be responsible for client development on a global basis, with a target to generate orders in a total amount of US$100 million during the six-month term until March 25, 2022. If the Company and HighSharp achieve their respective targets, the Company and HighSharp plan to form a joint venture, joined by HighSharp's key R&D team members, with the goal to integrate next generation product research and development into fabless integrated circuit design capabilities that provides advanced semiconductor solutions for supercomputing hardware. The Company will own 60% equity and HighSharp will own 40% equity in the joint venture.

Growth Strategies

The Company formed new growth strategy in August 2021.

The Company is now positioned as an integrated technology company focusing on blockchain-oriented ASIC chip design, advanced crypto miner production, and fintech software service, with company's mission: becoming one of the key participants and contributors in the global blockchain ecosystem.

Our growth strategy mainly focusing on crypto miner business and high-performance ASIC chip research and development and supplemented by development of blockchain and fintech applications. We have assembled a team of industry veterans in high-performance chip designs and blockchain applications to support its growth strategy.

Our executives in charge of chip and crypto miner business entered the ASIC chip field back in 2013 and was one of the pioneers within the industry. With extensive experience and industry resources, the Company is able to ensure the stability of the supply chain and secure the supplies to crypto mining operators during the global chip shortage.

In August 2021, the Company announced the launch of its first ASIC crypto Miner - KOI MINER C16 ("C16"). C16 is equipped with the C3012 chip made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.'s N+1 process. C16 has a hash rate up to 113 TH/s and a power efficiency ratio of 30 J/T, supporting the mining of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies. C16's parameters have surpassed its peer miners including Bitmain's Antminer S19 pro and Canaan's AvalonMiner1246.

In blockchain and fintech application areas, we launched a financial training network web service back to June 2019. It targets the beginner and intermediate users and help them to improve their basic trading skills and be more familiar with knowledge of modern trading software and financial markets. Fintech product team remain actively research and seek opportunities to introduce blockchain-based NFT and Defi technologies into existing products, aiming to provide more values to clients and bring more knowledge of blockchain and crypto assets to clients.

Mr. Wenjie Tang, the CEO of the company, commented, "We delivered some remarkable processes to our business transformation in the past few months. We managed to mark a few significant steps in the development of our blockchain-related new businesses, thanks to the effective execution from our new leadership. I am very excited about the launch of our first branded KOI MINER C16 which has competitive and encouraging performance parameters among its peers. In addition, our strategic partnership with HighSharp Electronic Technology will further strengthen our competitiveness in the crypto mining market. We will continue to make great efforts and create compelling values for our shareholders going forward."

Mr. Chenjun Li, the co-CEO of the company commented, "We are proud to see the meaningful progresses we have made so far. Despite the industry wide challenges on the chip shortage, our resources and ability in stabling the supply chain and production enables us to stand out in the market. Looking forward, we will continue our efforts in the research and development to advance our product performance and competitiveness, and in accessing oversea market and institutional clients to grasp the tremendous opportunities in crypto mining market. We are confident that we will keep making encouraging strides in development of our business and products, propelling forward our growth prospects."

Mr. Steven Sim, the CFO of the Company, commented, "Currently, our financials indicate a delicate situation as we are still strategically transitioning our business into ASIC chip design and crypto mining equipment field. Nevertheless, we remain confident in our effective growth strategies, technologically advanced products, solid operating capabilities, as well as the enormous potential of the industry. Looking ahead, our financial performance could improve significantly in the near future as we believe we are able to secure a considerable amount of orders for our Bitcoin miner C16 from institutional clients. In addition, we plan to continue investing in the areas that will help to further develop both our core crypto miner manufacturing business and other business initiatives in order to sustain our growth trajectory in 2021 and beyond."

First Half 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Our total revenues decreased by $8,449 or 100%, from $8,449 in the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $nil in the six months ended June 30, 2021. All of our total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 generated from third parties and no revenues incurred from related party.

Cost of Revenues and Gross Margin

Cost of revenues decreased by $19,749 or 50100%, from $19,749 in the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $nil for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of cost of revenue was the result of no revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist primarily of sales and administrative employee-related expenses, professional fees, travel costs, research and development costs, and other corporate expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $480,495 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $11,098, or 2%, as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to decrease in payroll expense, depreciation and amortization expenses, and advertising and marketing expenses, reflecting the downsizing of our business in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Research and Development Expenses

We incurred $22,505 and $31,348 in research and development in the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Research and development expenses decreased by $8,843, or 28%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Loss from operations

As a result of the factors described above, operating loss was $(503,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to operation loss was $(534,241) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease in operation loss of $31,240, or 6%.

Other income (expenses)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other expense, net of other income, were $(4,825), compared to other income, net of other expense, were $2,677 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a change of $7,502. The increase of other expense was primarily attributable to an increase of a non-operating expense on impairment of disposal of $5,000.

Loss from continuing operations

As a result of the foregoing, our loss from continuing operations was $(507,825), or $(0.02) per share (basic and diluted), for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared with loss from continuing operations of $(531,564), or $(0.02) per share (basic and diluted), for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Loss from discontinued operation, net of income taxes

Our loss from discontinued operations was $(127,478), or $(0.01) per share (basic and diluted), for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared with no loss or gain from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss

As a result of the factors described above, our net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $(507,825), compared to net loss of $(659,042) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease in net loss of $151,217, or 23%.

Cash

As of June 30, 2021, we have a total of $461,010 in cash and cash equivalents, among which $148,605 (RMB959,629) was held inside China (Mainland), and $312,405 was held outside of China (Mainland). As of December 31, 2020, we have a total of $664,605 in cash and cash equivalents, among which $148,747 (RMB972,481) was held inside China (Mainland), and $515,858 was held outside of China (Mainland). We have not transferred and do not plan to transfer our cash in RMB outside of China (Mainland) in order to avoid unnecessary currency exchange cost. Our subsidiaries in China (Mainland) incur expenses from time to time, and we have spent and plan to spend our cash in RMB to cover those expenses.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 for the first half ended June 30, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

To attend the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please ask for the "AGM Group Call."

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Time: 8:00 am ET Toll-Free Dial-In Number: United States: 1-888-346-8982 Mainland China: 4001-201203 Hong Kong: 800-905945 International: 1-412-902-4272

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/agmh210929.html.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 10:00 am ET on September 29, 2021, to October 06,2021. To listen, please dial+ 1-877-344-7529 if calling from the United States, or 1-412-317-0088 if calling internationally. Use the passcode 10160527 to access the replay.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on high-performance ASIC chip solutions including chip design, chip research and development, and crypto miner production. It also provides fintech software services. AGMH is one of the few companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange with both ASIC chip design and crypto miner production capabilities and its released crypto miner has competitive product performance and parameters. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.



AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020















ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 461,010



$ 664,605

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,415,869





5,420,916

Total current assets



5,876,879





6,085,521

Property and equipment, net



12,004





19,320

Intangible assets, net



9,373





10,113

Operating lease right-of-use assets



79,249





-

Total assets

$ 5,977,505



$ 6,114,954



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Accounts payable

$ 1,598



$ 4,974

Accrued expenses and other payables



1,973,992





1,819,544

Due to related parties



830,054





597,826

Operating lease liabilities, current



53,625





-

Total current liabilities



2,859,269





2,422,344

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



25,624





-

Total liabilities



2,884,893





2,422,344



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Class A Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares authorized with par value of $0.001, 21,356,290 and 21,356,290 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively)



21,356





21,356

Class B Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares authorized with par value of $0.001, 7,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



7,100





7,100

Additional paid-in capital



8,368,266





8,368,266

Retained earnings



(5,455,640)





(4,947,815)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



151,530





243,703

Total shareholders' equity



3,092,612





3,692,610

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,977,505



$ 6,114,954



AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)





For The Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020















Revenues











Revenues

$ -



$ 8,449

Total Revenues



-





8,449

Cost of Revenues















Cost of revenues



-





19,749



















Gross profit



-





(11,300)



















Operating expenses















Selling, general & administrative expenses



480,495





491,593

Research and development expenses



22,505





31,348

Total operating expenses



503,000





522,941



















Loss from operations



(503,000)





(534,241)



















Other income (expenses)















Other income



177





2,677

Other expenses



(5,002)





-

Total other income (expenses)



(4,825)





2,677



















Loss from continuing operations before provision of income taxes



(507,825)





(531,564)

Provision for income taxes expenses



-





-



















Net loss from continuing operations



(507,825)





(531,564)



















Discontinued operations















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax



-





(127,478)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax



-





(127,478)



















Net loss

$ (507,825)



$ (659,042)



















Comprehensive loss















Net loss

$ (507,825)



$ (659,042)

Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(92,173)





40,824

Total comprehensive loss

$ (599,998)



$ (618,218)



















(Loss) earnings per common share















Continuing operations - Basic and Diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.02)

Discontinued operations - Basic and Diluted



-





(0.01)



















Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.03)

Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted



21,356,290





21,426,074



AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





For The Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (507,825)



$ (659,042)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



-





(127,478)

Net loss from continuing operations



(507,825)





(531,564)



















Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



8,283





17,030

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid expense and other current assets



2,498





164,310

Accounts payable



(3,376)





3,727

Accrued expenses and other payables



152,233





50,777

Advanced from customers



-





18,549

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(348,187)





(277,171)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



-





(66,907)

Net cash used in operating activities



(348,187)





(344,078)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of property and equipment



-





(795)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



-





(795)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



-





(795)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from related parties



152,454





-

Repayments to related parties



(9,707)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



142,747





-

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations



-





(65,295)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



142,747





(65,295)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



1,845





(68,039)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(203,595)





(478,207)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year



664,605





2,076,569

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year



461,010





1,598,362

Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations–end of period



-





464,250

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations–end of period

$ 461,010



$ 1,134,112



















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid

$ -



$ -

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -



















Non-cash investing and financing activities















Expense paid by related party

$ 3,092



$ -



SOURCE AGM Group Holdings Inc.