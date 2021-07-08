AG&M, Pental Surfaces and Modul Marble rebranded as Architectural Surfaces

The new name leverages the company's national presence to provide brand clarity and streamline the customer experience for fabricators, architects and interior designers working in both the residential kitchen and bath and commercial construction industries. Customers now have the clarity and ease of engaging with one brand across the 20-plus U.S. markets Architectural Surfaces serves rather than three brands that varied by region.

"Having a single brand identity nationwide makes interacting with Architectural Surfaces much simpler for our customers" says Bill Varner, CEO of Architectural Surfaces parent company Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC). "One name. One website. One consistent identity."

With Architectural Surfaces, fabricators and designers will continue to enjoy a deep inventory of globally sourced materials—including the exclusive PentalQuartz® and MetroQuartz™ products—a robust national distribution network, and industry experts who understand the unique needs of their market.

"The essence of who we are isn't changing—it's just being distilled," says Patrick Dussinger, President of Architectural Surfaces. "In consolidating under the Architectural Surfaces brand, we brought together the core elements of each regional brand's DNA just as we are bringing together our employee and customer base to form a stronger national brand."

For more information about Architectural Surfaces locations and products, visit arcsurfaces.com

About Architectural Surfaces

A national company with the soul of a family business, Architectural Surfaces is a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications. The strength of its global sourcing and national presence allows Architectural Surfaces to offer a deep inventory of the finest quality materials delivered when and where customers need them, while local roots ensure a commitment to knowledge and relationships at customers at 21 locations nationwide.

Architectural Surfaces is a wholly owned subsidiary of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) serving fabricators, kitchen and bath dealers, architects, designers, and their clients since 1992.

