AGMU Launches Its Flagship Online Campus In English, Accelerating University Impact

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AGMU (Ana G. Mendez University) announced the expansion of the AGMU Online program with a new curriculum taught entirely in English. The initiative is part of AGMU's commitment to providing a world-class education across a wide range of disciplines in diplomas, associate, bachelor, master, and doctorate degrees and expanding college access for students with diverse backgrounds.

"For over a decade AGMU has been offering students' academic options to achieve success in the United States. AGMU is now thrilled to be launching this 100 percent online academic offering in English," said AGMU Chancellor Dr. Gino Natalicchio. "By offering these courses in the United States and focusing on the English-speaking student, AGMU will not only continue to build its presence among second and third-generation Spanish-speaking students, but will provide the opportunity for ANY student to get a great education."

The Online English learning platform gives students from across the U.S. the chance to experience the transformative impact of an AGMU education without changing their zip code and the flexibility to take classes whenever they want. The university's industry-relevant degrees and flexible programs position graduates to meet the demands of the global job market.

AGMU locations in Orlando, Miami and Tampa, are a testament to the institution's commitment to expand access to exceptional higher education opportunities. AGMU's Online English Campus will allow the university's outstanding faculty to teach in an interactive online setting that offers students the flexibility to learn from anywhere.

AGMU's Online English Campus is now registering students for the following programs:

Diploma

Cyber Security

Associate

AS Paralegal Studies AS Web Design AS Forensic investigation

Bachelor

BBA in Hispanic Marketing BBA in Digital Marketing BA Liberal Arts BA Communications BBA Finance and Economics BBA Accounting BA Graphic Design BBA Organizational Development BA Digital Journalism BBA Human Resources Management BS Psychology BA Public Relations and Advertising

Master's

MBA Management and Strategy Leadership MBA Global Executive MBA Hispanic Marketing MBA Project Management MBA Finance MBA Public Relations MM Health Services Management MSN Executive Nursing MBA Marketing and Sales Management MS Nutrition Sciences MS Telecommunications and Network Services MSW Social Work

Doctoral

Ph.D. Administration of Social Programs and Social Policy DBA Management DBA Information Systems Management DNP Nursing Practice

For more information on the Ana G. Mendez University Online English program offerings, go to https://agmu.edu/en/content/online-english or call (407) 867-367.

About AGMU: Founded in 2011 and accredited in 2016 by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), Ana G. Mendez University (AGMU) is a private non-profit institution with proven academic excellence, innovation, and a student-centered approach. AGMU offers diploma certificates, associates, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.

Licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, License No. 7756, 7859, 7860 and 7861

