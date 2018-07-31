AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BETHESDA, Md., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that it priced a public offering of 38,000,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of $718.2 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses.

In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 5,700,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 3, 2018.

AGNC expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other mortgage-related assets and hedging instruments and for other general corporate purposes.

Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to AGNC's existing effective registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.



c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions



1155 Long Island Avenue



Edgewood, NY 11717



Or by telephone: 800-831-9146

BofA Merrill Lynch



Attention: Prospectus Department



200 North College Street



3rd Floor



Charlotte, NC 28255-0001



Or by telephone: 800-294-1322



Or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC



Attention: Prospectus Department



One Madison Avenue



New York, NY 10010



Or by telephone: 800-221-1037



Or by email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions



1155 Long Island Avenue



Edgewood, NY 11717



Or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC



Attention: Prospectus Department



180 Varick Street



2nd Floor



New York, NY 10014

UBS Securities LLC



Attention: Prospectus Department



1285 Avenue of the Americas



New York, NY 10019



Or by telephone: 888-827-7275





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.



AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with regard to the Company's securities offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. No assurance can be given that the securities offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Completion of the securities offering on the terms described, and the application of net proceeds, are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; changes in the market value of our assets; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for agency securities; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's periodic reports and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.





CONTACT:



Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.