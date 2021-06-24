AGNC Investment Corp. Awarded the 2021 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award

BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that it has received the 2021 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award in the mortgage REIT category. Nareit's Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Awards honor Nareit corporate members that have demonstrated excellence in communicating, engaging and reporting most effectively with their investors online, in writing and orally, and provided investors with the most comprehensive, clearly articulated and useful information in the most efficient manner.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Nareit for the second consecutive year, as it reflects our commitment to clear and comprehensive disclosures and consistent stockholder engagement," said Peter Federico, AGNC's President and Chief Operating Officer.



Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate.



"The 13th Annual Investor CARE Awards honor Nareit members that exemplify the traits of financial transparency and accessibility, hallmarks of the REIT industry," said Nareit President and CEO Steven A. Wechsler. "The investor communications programs recognized by this year's awards embody these qualities, and we congratulate AGNC on its achievement."



AGNC was chosen by an independent panel of judges including REIT analysts, portfolio managers and academics. Companies were evaluated by their online presence, including website design, ease of use and amount and relevance of information; disclosure and transparency of SEC filings, including supplemental filings for special disclosures about developments, high risk events and other relevant occurrences; and investor relations practices, including the quality and relevance of information in earnings calls, management accessibility and the quality of information contained in press releases.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.



ABOUT NAREIT

Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate. Nareit's members are REITs and other real estate companies throughout the world that own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate, as well as those firms and individuals who advise, study, and service those businesses. More information is available at REIT.com.

