AGNETIX LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY TO JOIN CORNELL UNIVERSITY'S GLASE CONSORTIUM

Agnetix selected to join the Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering (GLASE) Consortium

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agnetix has been selected to join the Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering (GLASE) Consortium. Established in 2017 by Cornell University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the GLASE Consortium engages in research, education and the transfer of technology to industrial members and ultimately to the public so that consumers may enjoy the wide-ranging benefits.

Agnetix will join the ranks of the leading global innovators in the industrial controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry.

"It is an honor for us to be selected to join this prestigious group alongside Cornell University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rutgers University, and like-minded industry partners. All committed to pioneering and commercializing breakthrough greenhouse technology. High efficiency data driven cultivation for the long game of humanity," said Jordan Miles, CEO, Agnetix.

The Consortium is headed by Erico Mattos, Ph.D., Executive Director, GLASE. The mission is to develop advanced greenhouse lighting and control systems that are tailored to the needs of specific greenhouse and indoors cultivated crops. Their work extends to all areas of the CEA lighting environment, integrating advances in LED light engineering, carbon dioxide enrichment, and lighting control systems. The ultimate goal is to ensure the food that is grown indoors is done so in the most efficient way possible with the lowest carbon footprint.

"GLASE works with industry members, including controlled environment growers and manufacturers, to research, develop, and implement energy-efficient technology in greenhouses and indoor farms. We bring industry, research, and academia together to work toward more sustainable and profitable grow light systems," said Haley Rylander, Extension Support Specialist with GLASE.

Sanaz Jarolmasjed, PhD, Director of Biological and Vision Systems for Agnetix, added, "This is an exciting partnership on greenhouse lighting and control systems. What GLASE is working towards is well aligned with our objectives. We endeavor to bring integrated controls, environment sensing and plant monitoring all together to provide better decisions, better grows, and higher quality products."

For information about Agnetix Zenith and Phenom water-cooled lighting systems, visit www.agnetix.com or contact [email protected].

About Agnetix: The Agnetix Responsive Agriculture platform includes highly efficient hydronics systems and real-time monitoring and data collection solutions. For more information: www.Agnetix.com

About GLASE: GLASE is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and industry partners. For more information: https://glase.org/

