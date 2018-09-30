Agoda gets into the Halloween Spirit with 13 ‘spook-tacular’ places to visit

From haunted castles to ancient Halloween festivals, Europe has many spooky adventures to offer if you are brave enough.

1. Devon, England

Home to one of the most haunted castles in Britain and several other eerie houses and hotels, South Devon is a must-visit destination for avid ghost hunters. Don't be deceived by the 15th Century Berry Pomeroy Castle's romantic silhouette, this castle is notorious for haunting tales of several ghosts, including The White Lady, Margaret Pomeroy, whose lingering spirit reportedly haunts the dungeons with malevolence, having been trapped there and starved to death by her jealous sister.

Consider staying at the much less spooky Beyond Escapes Devon.

2. Budapest, Hungary

Always one for a bit of real-life drama? Give your adrenaline a jolt at Nightmare in Budapest, an interactive horror theatre located at Budapest District VII, where you will delve into the depths of the city cellars and the realms of darkness.

Settle the nerves with a stay in the bright eclectic charm of Roombach Hotel Budapest Center.

3. Transylvania, Romania

No Halloween guide would be complete without a nod to Count Dracula and Transylvania. Purported to be the birthplace of Dracula, Sighisoara is a must-visit UNESCO World Heritage Site for vampire fans. Besides Vlad Dracul House, the Weapons' Museum is also worth a visit for its medieval torture artefacts.

Just a stone's throw away from the town's famous attractions (and a world away from vampires) is Casa Mador, a charming Agoda home in the middle of the Transylvanian citadel.

4. County Meath, Ireland

Most people are familiar with Halloween, but many tend to forget or know the origin of the celebration. It was adapted from Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival, to mark the end of a harvest season and it is still celebrated as such in many places in Ireland. Unravel the story of Halloween and take part in a Samhain festival in Athboy, a town in County Meath.

Stay close to the action (but still far enough away from the ghouls) at Riverfield Lodge, a cosy holiday home with a beautiful garden.

The Americas

Americans take Halloween celebrations very seriously, so you can expect a good scare at spooky events all over the country. From the legendary headless horseman at Sleepy Hollow, New York to the most haunted city in United States, you will be in for an unforgettable Halloween.

5. Sleepy Hollow, New York, USA

Visit the Headless Horseman's hometown in Sleepy Hollow for some serious Halloween festivities. Whether it's witnessing 7,000 Jack O Lanterns light up the night, going on a cemetery tour or getting a fright along the Horseman's Hollow haunted trail, you will certainly feel the Halloween spirit in Sleepy Hollow.

After all that spine-tingling action, calm your nerves and get a good sleep at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tarrytown .

6. Salem, Massachusetts, USA

Many people visit Salem for Halloween because of its annual month-long festival, Haunted Happenings. Experience the 1692 Salem witch trials at various museums and theatrical productions, before ending Halloween night enjoying the fireworks display over the harbor.

Hawthorne Hotel is located near the Salem Witch Museum and Salem Common, and offers free bikes for you to explore the town...and outrun the ghostly presences!

7. New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Take a Haunted History Tour to understand the history of America's most haunted city, New Orleans. Once you've had enough of voodoos and ghosts, head to the bustling Bourbon street for the city's official Halloween Parade. Stay at the Hotel Montelone one block away.

Hotel Monteleone sits in the heart of the French Quarter and is within walking distance to the Mississippi River.

8. Los Angeles, California, USA

Like to be creeped-out? Then the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, a dark maze, surrounded by demons and monsters will not disappoint.

Or turn the scare factor up a notch by spending a night at the famous and haunted The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. If you're lucky, you might bump into the ghost of Marilyn Monroe!

9. Janitzio, Mexico

While not exactly Halloween, but certainly in the 'spirit' of it, Dia de los Meurtos, or Day of the Dead, falls on 2 November in Mexico and Latin America. It is when the spirits of the dead return to visit their loved ones. Visit the island of Janitzio to experience the rituals, along with processions, music and folk dances as families gather in the cemetery.

Enjoy garden and lake views in the day, from a room at Villa Patzcuaro Garden Hotel & RV Park .

Asia Pacific

From legendary lovelorn spirits to tales of the supernatural, Asia has a lot offer as an intriguing Halloween destination.

10. Singapore

Looking for an immersive night of terror? Look no further than Universal Studios Singapore's annual Halloween Horror Nights. If you manage to survive the five themed haunted houses, the creepy scare zones including zombies, cannibals and apocalyptic simulations will surely finish you off!

Staying at Resorts World Sentosa keeps you close to the action.

11. Tokyo, Japan

Japan boasts some of the world's best haunted house attractions, including the Tokyo Dome City Attraction's Onryo Zashik, which was newly launched in 2018. For more adventures in the night, consider a walking tour with Haunted Tokyo Tours to comb through Tokyo's shadowy alleys and uncover tales of goblins and ghosts.

Hotel Grand Palace is in the heart of the city, and just 15 minutes' walk from Tokyo Dome City.

12. Bali, Indonesia

Many are familiar with the splendor of Bali's beaches, but few know about the island's spine-chilling folklore and myths. When taking a stroll down Muaya Beach, think twice before picking up items. The beach is known for washed up jenglots, also known as blood-sucking doll vampires.

If tracking jenglots is not your cup of tea, prepare your costumes, book an entire villa at Villa Lodek Deluxe with your friends and head to the Halloween parties at Seminyak.

13. Sydney, Australia

Shout "Aye Aye Sir!" if you dare spend a night with the spirit of a murdered sailor in Sydney. Apart from being one of the oldest buildings in The Rocks, room number eight of the The Russell Hotel is said to be haunted by a colonial-era sailor who docked in the Sydney Harbour.

