Agoda Introduces "Eid" Celebrations Across the World

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eid al-Fitr or Hari Raya Aidilfitri,a religious holiday which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, is celebrated by Muslims around the world and here, Agoda, one of the world's fastest growing online travel agents shares seven ways in seven countries travelers can experience Hari Raya Aidilfitri around the world.

Jakarta, Indonesia

Where to go / What to do: Try a special Eid al-Fitr meal at a local restaurant

Where to stay: A luxurious night at the Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan with excellent dining options

Eid al-Fitr or Lebaran is a major travel period for Indonesians, as many Muslims, especially those who live in the city, travel back to their hometowns ahead of time, a tradition known as mudik. This means it may be relatively quiet in the city, providing a great time to roam the malls and check out usually crowded attractions in Jakarta.

Of course, no Lebaran celebration is complete in Indonesia without the obligatory rendang - a thick, fragrant and spicy meat dish, usually made with beef and cooked tender (not crispy), served alongside ketupat, a diamond-shaped rice dumpling, which symbolizes togetherness. Be sure to have a special Eid-al-Fitr meal at a local eatery.

London, United Kingdom

Where to go / What to do: Eid Festival 2019, feast on goodies from Middle Eastern eateries at London's multicultural Edgware Road

Where to stay: The Pilgrm, 10 minutes' walk from Edgware Road, featuring old world design and a vintage charm

Although Eid al-Fitr isn't a public holiday in London, the celebration is still a big affair for many Muslims there. The day starts with prayer in the morning, followed by visiting or hosting family and friends over traditional meals. Travelers can partake in the festivities at the annual Eid Festival at Trafalgar Square, where they can enjoy an afternoon of exciting performances, fun for the family and of course, food from different countries on Saturday, June 8, 12-6pm!

New York, America

Where to go / What to do: Empire State Building Tower Light-up, Islamic Cultural Center, Museum of the City of New York

Where to stay: Arthouse Hotel in the Upper West Side, featuring cosmopolitan architecture

There is much to do in New York to mark the end of Ramadan -- Start the day visiting New York's largest mosque, the Islamic Cultural Center of New York, where services are held throughout the day. Families can carry on to the Museum of the City of New York and get to know Muslim cultural traditions through local artists and art collections, or get a fun henna tattoo for the kids. Keep a look out for the Empire State Building at night, which is typically lit green to celebrate Eid al-Fitr during the season.

Istanbul, Turkey

Where to go / What to do: Bring a picnic basket of sweets and goodies to break fast with the crowds between The Hagia Sophia and iconic Blue Mosque in Sultanahmet Square

Where to stay: Ajwa Hotel, where travelers can indulge in a traditional Hammam (Turkish Bath) at the in-house spa

If lucky, during the month leading up to Eid al-Fitr, travelers might spot Ramadan drummers performing at the break of dawn along the streets as they wake residents up for sahur, the last meal before a day of fasting.

After the month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr is also known as 'Seker Bayram' or Candy Festival in Turkey, as celebrations will feature several rounds of sugary sweet treats such as baklava. In fact, people are encouraged to have sweets for breakfast. Get Turkish delight to celebrate like a local.

United Arab Emirates

Where to go / What to do: Iftar at Dubai Opera, special activities at IMG Worlds of Adventures

Where to stay: Have fun with the family at Atlantis the Palm Dubai, which houses a 170,000 sqm themed amustment park and a water park

The Emiratis treasure time spent with loved ones during Eid, especially over sumptuous food. In the lead up to Eid, join other Muslim families for Iftar, the breaking of fast at sunset, with a visit to the Dubai Opera for a unique experience combining exquisite Arabic cuisine and live music.

Family and friends can also enjoy a thrilling time at one of the world's largest indoor theme parks, IMG Worlds of Adventures, where it will be decorated in a traditional Arabic theme and offer special activities just for the season.

Saudi Arabia

Where to go / What to do: Annual Eid Festival, enjoy the festivities at the coastal area of Jeddah Corniche and Al Balad (Old town)

Where to stay: Be near the action and the famous Red Sea shore at Raddison Blu Hotel, Jeddah Corniche

It is a Saudi Arabian custom for families to gather at the house of the eldest male in the family after the morning prayers on Eid al-Fitr. Prior to the special lunch being served, the children will present themselves in new clothes in front of the adults who will give them Eid money. Families then enjoy visiting the theaters, catching fireworks, or stage performances to continue the celebration.

In the heart of downtown Balad, travellers can take part in the festivities at the Historic Jeddah Festival for a nostalgic glimpse into how Eid was in the old days. Check out interactive art features or listen to the Hakawati (storytellers) narrate accounts of how Hijazi families spent their Eid once upon a time.

Srinagar, Kashmir

Where to go / What to do: Sail along the famous Dal Lake and stop at Hazratbal Mosque, before feasting at Lal Chowk food street

Where to stay: New Golden Flower Heritage Houseboat

The biggest congregation of Eid prayer gatherings Srinagar is typically at the Hazratbal, the shrine said to house the holy relic of Prophet Muhammed. On the morning of Eid al-Fitr, something sweet is eaten for breakfast such as sheer kurma or seviyan (vermicili pudding with milk, water and nuts), accompanied by kahwah, a local tea brewed from special green tea leaves and strands of Kashmiri saffron, garnished with dried fruits and nuts. Sample local cuisine including Kashmiri naan, kebabs, kahwah, noon chai (pink colour salty tea) and the likes along Lal Chowk, Kashmir's famous food street.

