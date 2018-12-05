Agoda reveals where everyone is headed to ring in the New Year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo, Paris and New York City are the top destinations to ring in 2019 according to Agoda, one of the world's fastest growing online travel agents (OTA), with more than a third more people opting to getaway to celebrate on New Year's Eve (NYE).

A top ten NYE destination for many markets globally and number one for Chinese and Singaporean travelers, Tokyo's appeal continues with a jam-packed itinerary of concerts, parades and light shows making it the perfect destination to cast off the old and welcome in the New Year.

It's no wonder Paris, boasting endless themed parties, New Year countdowns at popular landmarks and shows for the whole family, has secured the top spot for NYE travel in Europe. The "City of Love" is a top ten for their British neighbors as well as travelers from Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The ball drop at Times Square in New York City is one of the most iconic and star-driven celebrations of NYE in the world, so it comes as no surprise that New York City is the top North American destination for travelers globally and number two for Americans traveling domestically for NYE.

Asia Europe North America 1 Tokyo Paris New York City (NY) 2 Bangkok London Las Vegas (NV) 3 Taipei Barcelona Los Angeles (CA) 4 Seoul Rome Orlando (FL) 5 Osaka Berlin Oahu (HI) 6 Pattaya Amsterdam San Francisco (CA) 7 Taichung Istanbul Chicago (IL) 8 Hong Kong Prague New Orleans (LA) 9 Bali Madrid Miami (FL) 10 Chiang Mai Milan Toronto

NYE destination data for American travelers:

Las Vegas is the top NYE destination for American travelers again in 2018.

is the top destination for American travelers again in 2018. New Orleans , which will be celebrating its Tricentennial throughout 2019, makes the top ten list coming in this year at number eight.

, which will be celebrating its Tricentennial throughout 2019, makes the top ten list coming in this year at number eight. Those celebrating NYE abroad will be headed to long-haul destinations in Asia -- Tokyo (#2), Bangkok (#5) and Taipei (#10).

2016 2017 2018 1 Las Vegas (NV) Las Vegas (NV) Las Vegas (NV) 2 Bangkok New York (NY) Tokyo 3 Tokyo Tokyo New York (NY) 4 New York (NY) Los Angeles (CA) Orlando (FL) 5 Los Angeles (CA) Bangkok Bangkok 6 London Orlando (FL) Los Angeles (CA) 7 Orlando (FL) San Francisco (CA) Chicago (IL) 8 Manila Chicago (IL) New Orleans (LA) 9 Hong Kong Phuket San Francisco (CA) 10 Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Taipei

