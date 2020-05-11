AGORA and DataMount Partner to Bring Secure Trust Room Technology to Oman

ZURICH, TORONTO, and MUSCAT, Oman, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGORA SecureWare today announced an OEM partnership with DataMount - Jebel Akhdar Data Center, to bring Trust Room security and compliance to the Sultanate of Oman, bolstering DataMount's existing enterprise managed services offerings with AGORA's complementary security and compliance technology. As part of the agreement, DataMount will be selling the AGORA SecureWare solution to the Omani market, under their own brand name, DataMount Trust Rooms. The DataMount Trust Room solution will be hosted, operated and governed by DataMount, keeping all data resident in Oman where required.

AGORA SecureWare SA

As a leader in enterprise cloud services, DataMount's new Trust Rooms are encrypted digital rooms where files can be securely stored, edited and collaborated on between various authenticated parties. Data securely stored within Trust Rooms is encrypted separately from the room itself, which employs industry standards-based encryption, authentication, access controls, audit and compliance technology and methods. With Trust Rooms, businesses can organize tasks and meetings through their intuitive management system, helping users securely assign and track tasks, set meeting agendas, minutes, and even vote on agenda items, such as resolutions. The solution includes secure voice and video conferencing through the platform and Trust Rooms support nine languages, including Arabic.

In addition to security, the platform also includes Compliance Modules which help organizations keep track of sensitive data uploaded into the Trust Rooms. Compliance Modules detect sensitive personal, financial and healthcare-related content and scans them for sensitive information, placing identified documents into a curated and controlled compliance lifecycle that ensures security and data control. Compliance Modules are ideal for controlling PII (personally identifiable information) and for companies doing business with regions that have strong data protection laws such as GDPR.

"We are excited to be working with AGORA to bring strong data protection and compliance to the Sultanate of Oman. DataMount has always aimed to continually expand and strengthen our service offerings, and Trust Rooms are a perfect fit for us." – Abdul Hakeem Al-Muslahi, Deputy Chairman at DataMount

"In line with the Digital Oman Strategy, DataMount continues to offer innovative and secure solutions to their Clients. They did a significant amount of due diligence and testing of many leading solutions in the secure collaboration space, and we are delighted that they selected AGORA. Our competitive differentiators are significant and will help DataMount's positioning in the market." – Peter Ling, Chief Operating Officer at AGORA SecureWare.

About AGORA SecureWare SA

AGORA is a drag and drop, compliance-driven, ultra-secure platform for file sharing, collaboration and productivity in the cloud and is trusted globally by leading financial, insurance, healthcare, government and telecom organizations.

For more information: www.agora-secureware.com

About DataMount

DataMount - Jebel Akhdar Data Center (SAOC) is a leader in providing services to government entities and corporate enterprises, both locally in Oman and internationally.

For more information: www.datamount.om

