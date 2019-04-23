AGORA Announces Jim Bass and Zach Maynard to Join Its Management Team

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. ("AGORA"), a Texas-based provider of technology solutions for the financial services industry, announces that Jim Bass has joined the management team as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Zach Maynard as the Senior Vice President of Marketing. Both Jim and Zach's experience in finance will enhance the growth of our platform and AGORA's ever-expanding scope of services and solutions it offers to auto finance companies and car dealers nationwide.

AGORA founder and CEO Steve Burke commented, "Jim is an experienced automotive finance leader with over 30 years of success building great organizations. His senior executive leadership roles with Auto One Acceptance, Autoeloan.com, Driversselect, First Investors Financial Services, and Center Street Finance position Jim well to help lead the growth and success of the AGORA community."

Burke went on to say, "Zach started his career building a successful wealth management practice; his true passion has always been technology and its disruptive power in industries across the globe. Zach's dedication to market disruptive technologies has us excited to have Zach on our management team."

Steve Burke noted, "Our growth over the past year has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to have Jim and Zach as contributors to take AGORA to even higher levels of success and innovation." Steve also commented, "As part of our senior management team, their experience aids us in our development and a fourth-quarter release of our most market-disruptive products to date."

"The tremendous power and value of AGORA's platform and groundbreaking technology is the reason I joined this market disruptive company," remarked Jim Bass, who also noted, "I am thrilled to be part of this amazing team, helping drive AGORA's integrated resources across the consumer finance sector with this revolutionary platform."

AGORA was created in response to the many friction points and inefficiencies that exist in the manner that auto loan portfolios currently trade – namely poor and inconsistent data, lack of transparency from the brokers that previously dominated the market and heightened regulatory concerns over the unsecured transmission of personal consumer data.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Founded by industry veterans, Agora Data, Inc. is an Arlington, Texas-based developer of financial services enabling software and solutions. Its flagship application, AGORA, was launched to create a true marketplace for buyers and sellers of auto loans. With the launch of its initial commercial release, AGORA has turned to buildout subsequent releases to include extremely robust due diligence, pricing, reporting and compliance modules for the platform. Visit www.agoradata.com for more information.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE AGORA Data, Inc.

Related Links

https://agoradata.com

