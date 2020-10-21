Agora Brands Group Announces Dale Seavey as Chief Technology Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Brands Group, a leader in the development of avatar technology for use by businesses and their customer service, announces that Dale Seavey has been appointed the Company's Chief Technology Officer.

Dale has vast experience as a Silicon Valley technology executive who has worked with both startups and major enterprises, including driving innovation inside Google, Cisco, and Dell. Dale has invented and patented the technologies that propelled the development of Cisco's VoIP and led the acquisitions and first engineering team of Google Hangouts, grew the Cisco WEB infrastructure to an $11B run rate, helped secure a major $1B contracts with Uber and WhatsApp for Twillo, and revitalized the software-defined networking (SDN) product for Dell.

Reporting to Agora's CEO, Stuart Rogers, Dale's initial focus is on design, development and delivery of interactive avatars that support new client acquisition in the interactive kiosk market with emphasis on the casual dining and financial services markets.

"Dale is a great addition to our growing technology start-up. He is the right kind of experienced leader to drive Agora's technology and development of new and innovative avatar creations for a variety of industries and customer service applications. His background and accomplishments bring tremendous capabilities to the Company's ability to develop the best and most innovative avatar solutions for our customers, such as those in the fast food industry and in financial services," says Agora's CEO.

About Agora Brands Group

Founded during 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee, Agora Brands Group's mission is to create avatars to transform the interaction between people and technology. Agora Brands Group combines art-infused technologies with artificial intelligence into avatars that promote human-like customer service interaction. Avatars will be in the forefront of delivering a satisfying interactive customer service experience in the decades to come. Agora Brands Group is developing Avatars as a Service to fill the growing gap in demand for quality customer service support, and to help firms adapt to a world of and after COVID-19 in the food services, retail, eldercare, healthcare and travel and hospitality industries.

