Agora Brands Group Announces Simon Schatzmann as Chief Revenue Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Brands Group, a leader in the development of avatar technology for use by businesses and their delivery of customer service, announces that Simon Schatzmann has been appointed the Company's Chief Revenue Officer.

Simon has a long track-record of success as a sales executive in media, advertising, entertainment and emerging technology. His extensive and experienced career includes executive positions at Viacom, Pokemon, Conde Nast, Zeus Media, Intellectsoft and Imagination Park Entertainment.

Reporting to Agora's CEO, Stuart Rogers, Simon is responsible for all sales and revenue generating initiatives at Agora Brands Group. Simon's initial focus is to develop research and intelligence along with key industry, executive and potential client contacts within Agora's chosen market verticals, with emphasis on the interactive kiosk, fast food and financial services markets to gain new clients in the interactive kiosk market

"Simon is a tremendous addition to our growing technology start-up. Agora is focused on developing and marketing its customer service-oriented avatar solutions, and Simon will lead these efforts to grow our customer base. His background and accomplishments include all of the ingredients and qualities to expand our customer outreach, including deeper into the financial services and fast food industries," says Agora's CEO.

About Agora Brands Group

Founded during 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee, Agora Brands Group's mission is to create avatars to transform the interaction between people and technology. Agora Brands Group combines art-infused technologies with artificial intelligence into avatars that promote human-like customer service interaction. Avatars will be in the forefront of delivering a satisfying interactive customer service experience in the decades to come. Agora Brands Group is developing Avatars as a Service to fill the growing gap in demand for quality customer service support, and to help firms adapt to a world of and after COVID-19 in the food services, retail, eldercare, healthcare and travel and hospitality industries.

