Agora Data and Ignite Announce Agreement

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data and Ignite Consulting Partners are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement whereby Ignite will provide compliance services in support of AGORA's Certified Member initiative. The AgoraCertified program enables BHPH auto dealers to create a more valuable portfolio by providing the tools and expertise to help "Recondition their Loans." AgoraCertified works closely with dealers and their data, assisting them with valuations, the accuracy of data and best practices regarding loan files.

Barry, AGORA SVP of Sales, stated: "Just as it does with your auto inventory, reconditioning your auto loans can significantly increase the value of your entire portfolio. This service is provided free of charge to AGORA members, and AGORA does all the work."

Chris Barry went on to say: "Our program allows dealers to have their accounts examined to identify patterns and practices that may be holding back portfolio value. Sometimes that involves resolving compliance issues, so we've asked Ignite to work with us and our dealers in support of our program."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to bring our compliance acumen to Agora's national dealer network," said Steve Levine, Ignite's Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, "AGORA's program is one of a kind and gives dealers access to opportunities they've never had before, and we are honored to be asked to play a role".

For more information, please contact Agora Data, Inc. at (877) 592-4672 or email contactus@agoradata.com.

Media contact - Chris Barry, SVP-Sales

About Agora Data, Inc.

AGORA was launched to create an online marketplace for car dealers and finance company's originating, servicing and selling auto loans to help them simply make more money. Since the launch of its initial commercial release, AGORA is soon to launch subsequent releases to include extremely robust due diligence, portfolio valuations, pricing, reporting and certification modules for the platform.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE AGORA Data, Inc.