Agora Data Announces Addition of Auto Industry Professional Chantelle Hardy

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc., a finance solution provider of predictive loan technology, is pleased to announce that auto industry expert Chantelle Hardy has joined the business development team as vice president of Portfolio Solutions. Hardy entered the auto business in 1995 and has accumulated a diverse background in various roles such as a Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) dealer, broker, bulk purchaser, and most recently, as national account manager for loan payment processing solutions. Chantelle joins Agora from Repay Holdings Corporation.

"We are thrilled to have Chantelle on the Agora team," said Steve Burke, CEO, Agora Data. "Having known Chantelle for many years, I am confident that her extensive industry knowledge and passion for great customer service will support Agora's mission to deliver innovative solutions for the BHPH dealership community. Chantelle's command of the auto industry and insights are distinct assets that will help Agora drive the transformation of auto financing." Chantelle Hardy will report directly to Chris Barry, senior vice president of sales.

About Agora Data, Inc: Agora is re-inventing auto finance for BHPH dealers and finance companies. Founded in 2017 by a best-in-class team of professionals with experience from top financial and technology organizations, the company has successfully combined billions in historical loan performance data with experiences from top executives in auto finance to develop its AI-Infused predictive loan technology and modeling. Agora's development of an easy to use platform with actionable dashboards provides direct access to the untapped BHPH auto market connecting dealers, sub-prime buyers, and capital market lenders with results-driven opportunities for growth and access to capital. www.agoradata.com. For more information, please contact Agora at (877) 592-4672 or [email protected].

