Agora Data Launches Live Stream BHPH Industry Ticker on NABD Website

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc., a financial solution provider empowering Buy Here-Pay Here dealers and lenders with predictive loan technology, is pleased to announced the launch of its real-time secondary market transaction ticker in partnership with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association. The ticker can be found on the National Alliance of Buy Here-Pay Here Dealers website at www.bhphinfo.com. NIADA acquired NABD's assets and operations in December 2017.

Agora's live stream ticker for BHPH uses actual industry data, highlighting real activity and supporting portfolio metrics reflecting market transactions occurring on Agora's proprietary platform. All of that data and market insight information is rendered into an easy-to-understand display similar to other public financial exchanges.

"NIADA/NABD is a powerhouse in the auto industry and the perfect partner to help launch this innovative reporting technology to be used by the dealer and financial community," Agora Data CEO Steve Burke said. "Agora's commitment to provide data-driven solutions continues as we look for innovative ways to help accelerate business operations for BHPH dealers and all industry stakeholders."

"Agora's publishing of this ticker underscores our position as the primary industry reference and standard for transactions occurring in this very active marketplace. This data stream is made possible by our data scientists and by anonymously featuring real-time transactions of BHPH auto loan portfolios," said Burke.

Shaun Petersen, NIADA's interim executive vice president, said, "NIADA is proud to partner with Agora and to add its live stream ticker to NABD's Buy Here-Pay Here-specific platform. This tool can be a valuable resource for BHPH dealers, providing a gauge to help approximate the value of their portfolios using real-time examples from across the country."

About NIADA: The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) is among the nation's largest trade associations, representing the used motor vehicle industry comprised of more than 38,000 licensed used car dealers. Since 1946, NIADA has represented the voice and interests of used car dealers at the federal level in Washington D.C. Coupled with its state association network across the country, NIADA's grass-roots framework provides a dual layer of advocacy unmatched in the used motor vehicle industry.

For more than 70 years, NIADA has engineered programs and leveraged technology to fulfill its mission to advance, educate and promote the independent used car dealer. NIADA members subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics of duty, honor and integrity, and believe in the advancement of small business in support of the free-market system. More information about NIADA programs and educational opportunities is available at www.niada.com and www.niada.tv.

About Agora Data, Inc: Agora is re-inventing auto finance for BHPH dealers and finance companies. Founded in 2017 by a best in class team of professionals with experience from top financial and technology organizations, the company has successfully combined billions in historical loan performance data with experiences from top executives in auto finance to develop its AI-Infused predictive loan technology and modeling. Agora's development of an easy to use platform with actionable dashboards provides direct access to the untapped BHPH auto market connecting dealers, sub-prime buyers, and capital market lenders with results-driven opportunities for growth and access to capital. www.agoradata.com. For more information, please contact Agora at (877) 592-4672 or [email protected].

