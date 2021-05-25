Agora Systems Named An Official Partner of Independent Electrical Contractors of Oklahoma City

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Electrical Contractors of Oklahoma City (IEC-OKC) today announced that Agora Systems has become an official partner to provide materials purchasing and management software to IEC-OKC members. Leveraging Agora, IEC-OKC members can streamline their materials purchasing and management process by bringing their field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one collaboration platform. Agora's software allows contractors to create digital requisitions, issue purchase orders, and track invoices and deliveries instantaneously.

"It's our priority to bring the best-in-class technology to our IEC-OKC members and that's what Agora is," said Tim Yaciuk, Executive Director of IEC OKC. "The Agora platform has proven to help electrical contractors reduce overhead costs, increase field productivity, and streamline the materials purchasing and management process. We're excited to partner with them and bring their platform to our members."

By bringing all stakeholders onto one platform, Agora enables electrical contractors to reduce overhead costs by up to 50% and save field teams 38% on time spent handling materials. Office teams receive easy-to-read digital requisitions submitted from the field using a familiar Amazon-like ordering mobile application. In real-time, purchasing agents can source the best materials prices from multiple suppliers, issue purchase orders, sync order information with accounting systems, and provide the field with real-time delivery updates.

"By bringing Agora to IEC-OKC members, we can help their electrical contractors spend less time managing materials and more time doing what they do best: building," said Maria Rioumine, Agora's CEO and Co-Founder. "We're honored to be selected as an official partner of IEC-OKC."

IEC-OKC members can learn more about Agora's materials management platform at www.helloagora.com

About Agora Systems:

Agora Systems is a materials purchasing and management platform built exclusively for electrical contractors to reduce overhead costs and increase labor productivity. The platform brings the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one digital collaboration platform, allowing electrical contractors to create requisitions, issue purchase orders, and track invoices and deliveries instantaneously.

