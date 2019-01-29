Agora.io to Showcase Real-Time Engagement Solutions at MWC 2019 Amid Continued Europe and Middle East Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io , the leading voice, video and live broadcasting platform, will showcase its high-definition, ultra-low latency real-time engagement solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 ahead of the company's continued expansion into Europe and the Middle East. Agora's Founder and CEO Tony (Bin) Zhao, will also appear at MWC, where he will speak on a panel about his entrepreneurial journey at 4 Years From Now (4YFN), the official startup event of MWC.

Attendees will be able to see and experience the company's growing line-up of real-time engagement products designed for a variety of industries, including retail, gaming, social, IoT, telehealth, and more. In addition to meeting with existing customers and partners, Agora team members will be on hand to hold live demonstrations, share more information, and answer questions at MWC Hall 8.1 Stand G51 and 4YFN Montjuic Hall M8 Stand 58.

"We'll be demonstrating to attendees how real-time communications like voice, video, and live broadcasting can transform industries, create new revenue streams, and drive user engagement," says Reggie Yativ, CRO & COO at Agora.io. "We're excited to meet innovators from around the world who share our vision for a more connected world. MWC will be an invaluable experience to engage with the top leaders in mobile who are creating the cutting-edge technology that will change the way we live and work in the coming years."

Panel on Global Entrepreneurship

Agora's Founder and CEO Tony (Bin) Zhao will also deliver a speech during MWC. Zhao's talk—which will take place during the 4YFN Investment Meetup hosted by Wayra and 500 Startups—will be moderated by Gary Stewart, Managing Director of Wayra UK, and take place on Tuesday, February 26th at 19:40 CET at the Movistar Centre in Barcelona, Spain.

Joined by co-panelist Pedro Castillo, founder and CTO of data operations platform Devo, Zhao will explain how he made the transition from veteran developer to international entrepreneur and offer his advice on starting, building, and growing a global technology company with teams and customers across multiple regions.

As a founding engineer at WebEx, Zhao built its first VoIP & video communications infrastructure before the company was acquired by Cisco in 2007 for $3.2 billion. Since starting Agora in 2014, Zhao has grown the startup into a global company that's paving a new segment of the RTC industry with its real-time engagement platform. Agora has built an expansive customer base across all industries and regions and raised $125 million in funding from global technology investors like Coatue, SIG, Morningside and Shunwei Capital.

"The entrepreneurial journey has always felt very natural to me because I always worked with small teams to build innovative products, but that doesn't mean it was always easy," says Zhao. "I'm excited to share my story and provide hope for entrepreneurs just beginning their journey."

Continued Global Growth

Agora continues its expansion into Europe and the Middle East with the formation of a regional team based out of London and a remote development team dedicated to supporting local customers.

"Europe and the Middle East are both critical markets for us as we capture the global RTC market with real-time engagement solutions designed for the mobile-first era," said Yativ. "As we prepare to leave for Barcelona, one of the many tech hubs in Europe, we're excited to share that our industry-leading solutions and experts will now be available in even more regions and territories."

The continued expansion follows an explosive year of growth for the company, which recently crossed 2 billion installs for its real-time voice and video SDKs. Trusted by over 200,000 developers, Agora is the leading provider of embedded real-time communications solutions globally.

About Agora.io

Founded in 2014, Agora is a global company with offices in Santa Clara, Shanghai, and customers in over 100 countries. Agora.io offers a real-time engagement platform as a service that allows developers to easily embed voice and video chat, interactive broadcasting, and messaging on a global scale for any mobile, Web or desktop application. With over 10 billion minutes of monthly usage on our network, Agora.io is trusted by developers and brands across the globe with use cases ranging from gaming, social, e-commerce, education, to healthcare and more.

The Agora platform is powered by the Agora Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™), a global delivery network of 200 data centers. SD-RTN™ dynamically manages the routing of voice and video to overcome severe packet loss incidents and enable a seamless, uninterrupted, high-quality real-time delivery across the globe, even in the most remote locations and emerging markets.

For more information, please visit www.agora.io.

