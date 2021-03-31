Agree Realty Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter operating results after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA Toll Free (866) 363-3979





International (412) 902-4206









Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/40655

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Investors section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

