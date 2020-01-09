Agree Realty Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA Toll Free (866) 363-3979

International (412) 902-4206





Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/32785



To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Invest section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 821 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

