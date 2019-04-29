Agree Realty Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $65.85 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about May 2, 2019.

Jefferies, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities and Raymond James are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, Capital One Securities, Regions Securities LLC, Stifel and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as senior co-managers for the offering. Baird, Janney Montgomery Scott and Ladenburg Thalmann are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Company has entered into forward sale agreements with Jefferies LLC and Citibank, N.A. (the "forward purchasers") with respect to 2,750,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into forward sale agreements with respect to an aggregate of 3,162,500 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 2,750,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 3,162,500 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than May 1, 2020, an aggregate of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 3,162,500 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers. The Company expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to fund acquisition and development activity, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general working capital and other corporate purposes, including the reduction of the outstanding balance on the Company's revolving credit facility, if any. Selling common stock through the forward sale agreements enables the Company to set the price of such shares upon pricing the offering (subject to certain adjustments) while delaying the issuance of such shares and the receipt of the net proceeds by the Company until the expected funding requirements described above have occurred.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the terms and size of the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, if any, and future settlement of its forward sales agreements, that represent the Company's expectations and projections for the future. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, certain factors could occur that might cause actual results to vary, including, but not limited to, deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, our continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

