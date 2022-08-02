Agree Realty Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Aug 02, 2022, 16:05 ET
Increases 2022 Acquisition Guidance to $1.5 Billion to $1.7 Billion;
Raises 2022 Development and PCS Guidance to $75 Million to $125 Million Commenced
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested approximately $430 million in 121 retail net lease properties
- Commenced five development or Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders increased 31.7% to $0.45
- Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share increased 9.7% to $0.98
- Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share increased 10.4% to $0.97
- Declared a July monthly dividend of $0.234 per share, a 7.8% year-over-year increase
- Completed a forward equity offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, raising anticipated net proceeds of approximately $388 million
- Sold 1,885,880 shares of common stock via the forward component of the Company's at-the-market equity ("ATM") program for anticipated net proceeds of approximately $127 million
- Settled 4,667,850 shares of outstanding forward equity for net proceeds of approximately $300 million
- Balance sheet positioned for growth at 3.8 times proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA; 5.0 times excluding unsettled forward equity
First Half 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested a record of approximately $860 million in 228 retail net lease properties
- Committed a record of $74 million to 23 development or PCS projects completed or under construction
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders increased 13.7% to $0.93
- Core FFO per share increased 12.5% to $1.95
- AFFO per share increased 13.3% to $1.94
- Settled 8,459,814 shares of outstanding forward equity for net proceeds of approximately $551 million
- Declared dividends of $1.383 per share, an 8.7% year-over-year increase
Financial Results
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net Income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 52.7% to $34.1 million, compared to $22.3 million for the comparable period in 2021. Net Income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 31.7% to $0.45, compared to $0.34 per share for the comparable period in 2021.
Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 30.3% to $68.4 million, compared to $52.5 million for the comparable period in 2021. Net Income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 13.7% to $0.93, compared to $0.82 per share for the comparable period in 2021.
Core FFO
Core FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 27.1% to $74.5 million, compared to Core FFO of $58.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. Core FFO per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 9.7% to $0.98, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.89 for the comparable period in 2021.
Core FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 28.9% to $144.2 million, compared to Core FFO of $111.9 million for the comparable period in 2021. Core FFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 12.5% to $1.95, compared to Core FFO per share of $1.74 for the comparable period in 2021.
AFFO
AFFO for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 27.9% to $73.7 million, compared to AFFO of $57.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. AFFO per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 10.4% to $0.97, compared to AFFO per share of $0.88 for the comparable period in 2021.
AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 29.8% to $142.9 million, compared to AFFO of $110.1 million for the comparable period in 2021. AFFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 13.3% to $1.94, compared to AFFO per share of $1.71 for the comparable period in 2021.
Dividend
In the second quarter, the Company declared monthly cash dividends of $0.234 per common share for each of April, May and June 2022. The monthly dividends reflected an annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per common share, representing a 7.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share from the second quarter of 2021. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 72% of both Core FFO per share and AFFO per share.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company declared monthly cash dividends totaling $1.383 per common share, an 8.7% increase over the dividends of $1.272 per common share declared for the comparable period in 2021. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 71% of both Core FFO per share and AFFO per share.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.234 per common share for July 2022. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per common share, representing a 7.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share from the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable August 12, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022.
CEO Comments
"We are extremely pleased with our performance during the first half of the year," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our record year-to-date investment activity, strong pipeline and superior cost of capital, we are increasing our full-year acquisition guidance to a range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion. While increasing our acquisition guidance, we will continue to maintain our rigorous underwriting standards and focus on superior real estate leased to leading retailers. Given our strong balance sheet position and vast liquidity, we remain poised to take advantage of opportunities in a dynamic market."
Portfolio Update
As of June 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,607 properties located in 48 states and contained approximately 33.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.
At quarter-end, the portfolio was 99.6% leased and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 9.0 years. Investment grade retailers represented 67.5% of annualized base rents.
Ground Lease Portfolio
During the quarter, the Company acquired eight ground leases for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $22.6 million, representing 5.1% of annualized base rents acquired.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 193 leases located in 32 states and totaled approximately 5.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants represented approximately 13.0% of annualized base rents.
At quarter end, the ground lease portfolio was fully occupied and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.8 years. Investment grade retailers represented 88.7% of annualized base rents.
Acquisitions
Acquisition volume for the second quarter totaled $420.4 million and included 99 properties net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including general merchandise, tire and auto service, home improvement, consumer electronics, and auto parts. The acquired properties are located in 33 states and leased to tenants operating in 21 sectors.
The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.2% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. Approximately 54.5% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total acquisition volume was $827.6 million. The 205 acquired properties are located in 40 states and leased to tenants who operate in 25 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.1% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 9.6 years. Approximately 65.8% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
The Company's outlook for acquisition volume for the full-year 2022 is being increased to a range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion of high-quality retail net lease properties, from a previous range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.
Dispositions
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company sold four properties for gross proceeds of approximately $16.6 million. The dispositions were completed at a capitalization rate of 7.0% and included the previously disclosed LA Fitness in Houston, Texas. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company sold five properties for total gross proceeds of $24.8 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 6.0%.
The Company's disposition guidance for 2022 remains between $25 million and $75 million.
Development and PCS
During the quarter, the Company commenced five development and PCS projects, with total anticipated costs of approximately $16.5 million. The projects include a Sunbelt Rentals in Roxana, Illinois and three Gerber Collision projects in Huntley, Illinois; Johnson City, New York; and Springfield, Missouri.
The Company completed its development with Gerber Collision in Pooler, Georgia, while construction continued on the Sunbelt Rentals in St. Louis, Missouri; the Burlington in Turnersville, New Jersey; and 14 geographically diverse Gerber Collision projects.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had a record 23 development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $74.0 million, including $39.5 million of costs incurred to date. For the full-year 2022, the Company anticipates commencing between $75 million and $125 million of development and PCS projects, up from a previous range of $50 million to $100 million.
The following table presents the Company's 23 development or PCS projects as of June 30, 2022:
|
Tenant
|
Location
|
Lease Structure
|
Lease Term
|
Actual or
|
Status
|
7-Eleven
|
Saginaw, MI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2022
|
Complete
|
Gerber Collision
|
Pooler, GA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q2 2022
|
Complete
|
Gerber Collision
|
Janesville, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q3 2022
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Lake Park, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q3 2022
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
New Port Richey, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q3 2022
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Johnson City, NY
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q4 2022
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Ocala, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q4 2022
|
Under Construction
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
Roxana, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q4 2022
|
Under Construction
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
7 years
|
Q4 2022
|
Under Construction
|
Burlington
|
Turnersville, NJ
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Fort Wayne, IN
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Joplin, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Kimberly, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Lake Charles, LA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
McDonough, GA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Toledo, OH
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Venice, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Winterville, NC
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Woodstock, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Yorkville, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Old Navy
|
Searcy, AR
|
Build-to-Suit
|
7 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Huntley, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q2 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Springfield, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q2 2023
|
Under Construction
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the second quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 102,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 460,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company's 2022 lease maturities represented 0.1% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations, assuming no tenants exercise their renewal options, within the Company's portfolio as of June 30, 2022:
|
Year
|
Leases
|
Annualized
|
% of ABR
|
Gross Leasable
|
% of GLA
|
2022
|
4
|
501
|
0.1 %
|
24
|
0.1 %
|
2023
|
48
|
8,715
|
2.1 %
|
1,009
|
3.0 %
|
2024
|
44
|
13,572
|
3.2 %
|
1,581
|
4.7 %
|
2025
|
65
|
15,452
|
3.7 %
|
1,510
|
4.5 %
|
2026
|
108
|
23,495
|
5.6 %
|
2,485
|
7.3 %
|
2027
|
118
|
27,346
|
6.5 %
|
2,472
|
7.3 %
|
2028
|
122
|
32,149
|
7.6 %
|
2,834
|
8.4 %
|
2029
|
152
|
42,697
|
10.1 %
|
4,210
|
12.4 %
|
2030
|
242
|
50,585
|
12.0 %
|
3,837
|
11.3 %
|
2031
|
153
|
37,053
|
8.8 %
|
2,718
|
8.0 %
|
Thereafter
|
679
|
170,296
|
40.3 %
|
11,158
|
33.0 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
1,735
|
$421,861
|
100.0 %
|
33,838
|
100.0 %
|
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of June 30, 2022 but that had not yet commenced. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
(1)
|
Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of June 30, 2022, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.
Top Tenants
As of June 30, 2022, LA Fitness is no longer among the Company's top tenants. The Company added Goodyear to its top tenants during the second quarter of 2022. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of June 30, 2022:
|
Tenant
|
Annualized
Base Rent(1)
|
% of ABR
|
Walmart
|
$30,281
|
7.2 %
|
Tractor Supply
|
17,954
|
4.3 %
|
Dollar General
|
16,629
|
3.9 %
|
Best Buy
|
16,588
|
3.9 %
|
TJX Companies
|
13,047
|
3.1 %
|
O'Reilly Auto Parts
|
12,419
|
2.9 %
|
CVS
|
12,240
|
2.9 %
|
Hobby Lobby
|
11,498
|
2.7 %
|
Lowe's
|
10,852
|
2.6 %
|
Kroger
|
10,798
|
2.6 %
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
10,739
|
2.5 %
|
Burlington
|
10,435
|
2.5 %
|
Dollar Tree
|
9,927
|
2.4 %
|
Wawa
|
9,636
|
2.3 %
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
9,275
|
2.2 %
|
Home Depot
|
8,877
|
2.1 %
|
TBC Corporation
|
8,291
|
2.0 %
|
Goodyear
|
7,578
|
1.8 %
|
AutoZone
|
7,297
|
1.7 %
|
Other(2)
|
187,500
|
44.4 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$421,861
|
100.0 %
|
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
Bolded and italicized tenants represent additions for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
|
(1)
|
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
|
(2)
|
Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for all of the Company's retail sectors as of June 30, 2022:
|
Sector
|
Annualized
|
% of ABR
|
Tire and Auto Service
|
$39,737
|
9.4 %
|
Grocery Stores
|
39,488
|
9.4 %
|
Home Improvement
|
38,912
|
9.2 %
|
Convenience Stores
|
31,133
|
7.4 %
|
General Merchandise
|
28,864
|
6.8 %
|
Off-Price Retail
|
25,706
|
6.1 %
|
Dollar Stores
|
25,266
|
6.0 %
|
Auto Parts
|
24,456
|
5.8 %
|
Farm and Rural Supply
|
20,067
|
4.8 %
|
Pharmacy
|
18,906
|
4.5 %
|
Consumer Electronics
|
18,388
|
4.4 %
|
Crafts and Novelties
|
13,728
|
3.3 %
|
Equipment Rental
|
9,602
|
2.3 %
|
Warehouse Clubs
|
9,412
|
2.2 %
|
Health Services
|
8,787
|
2.1 %
|
Restaurants - Quick Service
|
7,929
|
1.9 %
|
Discount Stores
|
7,924
|
1.9 %
|
Health and Fitness
|
7,248
|
1.7 %
|
Dealerships
|
6,475
|
1.5 %
|
Home Furnishings
|
6,322
|
1.5 %
|
Restaurants - Casual Dining
|
4,731
|
1.1 %
|
Specialty Retail
|
4,517
|
1.1 %
|
Sporting Goods
|
4,257
|
1.0 %
|
Financial Services
|
4,062
|
1.0 %
|
Theaters
|
3,854
|
0.9 %
|
Pet Supplies
|
2,604
|
0.6 %
|
Entertainment Retail
|
2,323
|
0.5 %
|
Beauty and Cosmetics
|
2,208
|
0.5 %
|
Shoes
|
1,628
|
0.4 %
|
Apparel
|
1,335
|
0.3 %
|
Miscellaneous
|
1,132
|
0.2 %
|
Office Supplies
|
860
|
0.2 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$421,861
|
100.0 %
|
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
(1)
|
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of June 30, 2022:
|
State
|
Annualized
|
% of ABR
|
Texas
|
$29,291
|
6.9 %
|
North Carolina
|
24,087
|
5.7 %
|
Florida
|
23,809
|
5.6 %
|
Ohio
|
23,448
|
5.6 %
|
Illinois
|
22,520
|
5.3 %
|
Michigan
|
21,911
|
5.2 %
|
New Jersey
|
21,249
|
5.0 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
20,470
|
4.9 %
|
California
|
17,088
|
4.1 %
|
New York
|
16,788
|
4.0 %
|
Georgia
|
14,143
|
3.4 %
|
Virginia
|
13,196
|
3.1 %
|
Connecticut
|
12,430
|
2.9 %
|
Wisconsin
|
11,383
|
2.7 %
|
Other(2)
|
150,048
|
35.6 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$421,861
|
100.0 %
|
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
(1)
|
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
|
(2)
|
Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
In May 2022, the Company completed a follow-on public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, in connection with forward sale agreements. Upon settlement, the offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $388.0 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the equity distribution agreements. To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers.
During the second quarter, the Company also entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 1,885,880 shares of common stock for anticipated net proceeds of approximately $127.1 million.
The Company settled 4,667,850 shares under existing forward sale agreements and received net proceeds of approximately $300.3 million during the second quarter. At quarter end, the Company had 7,051,362 shares remaining to be settled under existing forward sale agreements, which are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $475.8 million upon settlement.
The following table presents the Company's outstanding forward equity offerings as of June 30, 2022:
|
Forward Equity
Offerings
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
Net
|
Anticipated
|
Q2 2022 ATM Forward Offerings
|
1,885,880
|
584,518
|
1,301,362
|
39,277,710
|
$87,775,202
|
May 2022 Forward Offering
|
5,750,000
|
-
|
5,750,000
|
-
|
$387,993,325
|
Total Forward Equity Offerings
|
7,635,880
|
584,518
|
7,051,362
|
39,277,710
|
$475,768,527
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 5.0 times. The Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 3.8 times when deducting the $475.8 million of anticipated net proceeds from the outstanding forward equity offerings from the Company's net debt of $1.9 billion at quarter end. The Company's fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.1 times as of the end of the second quarter.
The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 24.8% as of June 30, 2022. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt, the liquidation value of the Company's preferred stock, and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of Agree Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership" or "OP") common units into common stock of the Company.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 75.6 million and 73.5 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were 75.0 million and 73.1 million, respectively.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 75.9 million and 73.8 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were 75.4 million and 73.5 million, respectively.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, the Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of June 30, 2022, there were 347,619 Operating Partnership common units outstanding and the Company held a 99.6% common interest in the Operating Partnership.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,607 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 33.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about projected financial and operating results, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the risks set forth below, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. Additional important factors, among others, that may cause the Company's actual results to vary include the general deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, the Company's continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions or otherwise.
For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com
The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices for occupied properties.
References to "Core FFO" and "AFFO" in this press release are representative of Core FFO attributable to OP common unitholders and AFFO attributable to OP common unitholders. Detailed calculations for these measures are shown in the Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO table as "Core Funds From Operations – OP Common Unitholders" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations – OP Common Unitholders".
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets:
|
Real Estate Investments:
|
Land
|
$ 1,762,244
|
$ 1,559,434
|
Buildings
|
3,560,694
|
3,034,391
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(274,323)
|
(233,862)
|
Property under development
|
43,051
|
7,148
|
Net real estate investments
|
5,091,666
|
4,367,111
|
Real estate held for sale, net
|
-
|
5,676
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
26,267
|
43,252
|
Cash held in escrows
|
840
|
1,998
|
Accounts receivable - tenants, net
|
61,406
|
53,442
|
Lease Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $218,540 and $180,532
|
739,319
|
672,020
|
Other assets, net
|
118,734
|
83,407
|
Total Assets
|
$ 6,038,232
|
$ 5,226,906
|
Liabilities:
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
$ 71,824
|
$ 32,429
|
Senior unsecured notes, net
|
1,496,101
|
1,495,200
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility
|
370,000
|
160,000
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
19,385
|
16,881
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
70,338
|
70,005
|
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $32,720 and $29,726 at
|
36,344
|
33,075
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 2,063,992
|
$ 1,807,590
|
Equity:
|
Preferred Stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 7,000
|
175,000
|
175,000
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 79,842,743
|
8
|
7
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,948,547
|
3,395,549
|
Dividends in excess of net income
|
(182,518)
|
(147,366)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
31,547
|
(5,503)
|
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 3,972,584
|
$ 3,417,687
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,656
|
1,629
|
Total Equity
|
$ 3,974,240
|
$ 3,419,316
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 6,038,232
|
$ 5,226,906
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
Rental Income
|
$ 104,793
|
$ 82,494
|
$ 203,105
|
$ 160,253
|
Other
|
83
|
52
|
113
|
121
|
Total Revenues
|
$ 104,876
|
$ 82,546
|
$ 203,218
|
$ 160,374
|
Operating Expenses
|
Real estate taxes
|
$ 7,979
|
$ 6,158
|
$ 15,591
|
$ 11,855
|
Property operating expenses
|
4,541
|
3,214
|
9,018
|
6,755
|
Land lease expense
|
407
|
389
|
809
|
736
|
General and administrative
|
7,651
|
6,241
|
15,272
|
13,118
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
31,950
|
23,188
|
60,510
|
44,676
|
Provision for impairment
|
-
|
-
|
1,015
|
-
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$ 52,528
|
$ 39,190
|
$ 102,215
|
$ 77,140
|
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
|
17
|
6,767
|
2,326
|
9,712
|
Gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, net
|
(25)
|
(14)
|
(50)
|
103
|
Income from Operations
|
$ 52,340
|
$ 50,109
|
$ 103,279
|
$ 93,049
|
Other (Expense) Income
|
Interest expense, net
|
$ (15,512)
|
$ (12,549)
|
$ (29,442)
|
$ (24,202)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(698)
|
(485)
|
(1,418)
|
(1,494)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of term loans and settlement of related interest rate swaps
|
-
|
(14,614)
|
-
|
(14,614)
|
Net Income
|
$ 36,130
|
$ 22,461
|
$ 72,419
|
$ 52,739
|
Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
|
157
|
114
|
333
|
280
|
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 35,973
|
$ 22,347
|
$ 72,086
|
$ 52,459
|
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|
1,859
|
-
|
3,718
|
-
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$ 34,114
|
$ 22,347
|
$ 68,368
|
$ 52,459
|
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.82
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.82
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
Net Income
|
$ 36,130
|
$ 22,461
|
$ 72,419
|
$ 52,739
|
Amortization of interest rate swaps
|
82
|
287
|
164
|
787
|
Change in fair value and settlement of interest rate swaps
|
16,481
|
2,230
|
37,062
|
27,376
|
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
52,693
|
24,978
|
109,645
|
80,902
|
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
|
(233)
|
(128)
|
(509)
|
(294)
|
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 52,460
|
$ 24,850
|
$ 109,136
|
$ 80,608
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
75,037,920
|
64,835,984
|
73,145,097
|
63,838,070
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
75,570,089
|
65,185,604
|
73,474,930
|
64,079,697
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net Income
|
$ 36,130
|
$ 22,461
|
$ 72,419
|
$ 52,739
|
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|
1,859
|
-
|
3,718
|
-
|
Net Income attributable to OP Common Unitholders
|
34,271
|
22,461
|
68,701
|
52,739
|
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
|
21,299
|
16,127
|
40,768
|
31,419
|
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
|
10,550
|
6,905
|
19,472
|
12,955
|
Provision for impairment
|
-
|
-
|
1,015
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
|
8
|
(6,753)
|
(2,276)
|
(9,815)
|
Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 66,128
|
$ 38,740
|
$ 127,680
|
$ 87,298
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of related hedges
|
-
|
14,614
|
-
|
14,614
|
Amortization of above (below) market lease
|
8,369
|
5,260
|
16,547
|
10,015
|
Core Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 74,497
|
$ 58,614
|
$ 144,227
|
$ 111,927
|
Straight-line accrued rent
|
(3,095)
|
(2,967)
|
(6,230)
|
(5,564)
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
1,743
|
1,617
|
3,378
|
2,981
|
Amortization of financing costs
|
492
|
221
|
1,281
|
489
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
101
|
156
|
268
|
302
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 73,738
|
$ 57,641
|
$ 142,924
|
$ 110,135
|
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 1.74
|
$ 1.36
|
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 0.87
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.35
|
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 0.99
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 1.96
|
$ 1.74
|
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 1.95
|
$ 1.74
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 1.94
|
$ 1.72
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 0.97
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 1.94
|
$ 1.71
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Basic
|
75,385,539
|
65,183,603
|
73,492,716
|
64,185,689
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Diluted
|
75,917,708
|
65,533,223
|
73,822,549
|
64,427,316
|
Additional supplemental disclosure
|
Scheduled principal repayments
|
$ 211
|
$ 198
|
$ 418
|
$ 393
|
Capitalized interest
|
150
|
88
|
262
|
163
|
Capitalized building improvements
|
2,743
|
2,280
|
3,843
|
2,454
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Funds from Operations ("FFO" or "Nareit FFO")
|
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
2022
|
Net Income
|
$ 36,130
|
Interest expense, net
|
15,512
|
Income tax expense
|
698
|
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
|
21,299
|
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
|
10,550
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
101
|
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
|
8
|
EBITDAre
|
$ 84,298
|
Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity
|
$ 4,104
|
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
|
8,311
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
$ 96,713
|
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
|
$ 386,852
|
Total Debt
|
$ 1,954,467
|
Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows
|
(27,107)
|
Net Debt
|
$ 1,927,360
|
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
5.0x
|
Net Debt
|
$ 1,927,360
|
Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings
|
(87,775)
|
Anticipated Net Proceeds from May 2022 Forward Offering
|
(387,993)
|
Proforma Net Debt
|
$ 1,451,592
|
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
3.8x
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Rental Income
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Rental Income Source(1)
|
Minimum rents(2)
|
$ 98,239
|
$ 76,200
|
$ 189,680
|
$ 147,432
|
Percentage rents(2)
|
88
|
6
|
723
|
491
|
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
|
11,682
|
8,581
|
22,961
|
16,781
|
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
|
3,095
|
2,967
|
6,230
|
5,564
|
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
|
(8,311)
|
(5,260)
|
(16,489)
|
(10,015)
|
Total Rental Income
|
$ 104,793
|
$ 82,494
|
$ 203,105
|
$ 160,253
|
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.
SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation
