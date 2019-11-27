AGRI Developments Secures 25 Year Sales Agreement for its Latest Development in South East Asia

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGRI Developments Mgt. Corp. ("AGRI Developments") today publicly announced that it has signed a twenty-five-year production sales agreement with a leading mango distributor. Pursuant to the sales agreement, AGRI Developments will sell its produce that has been cultivated and harvested at its mango development located in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental in the Philippines.

The agreement covers the sale of fresh mango fruit as well as manufactured mango products such as dried, pickled, candied and pureed mango. As per the terms of the agreement, the distributor will purchase the company's production at pre-agreed purchase prices. The agreement however is non-exclusive in nature towards AGRI Developments with the company retaining the right to sell its production at higher prices subject to certain terms and conditions.

"This agreement is a significant milestone for us," said Frans van Egeraat, CEO of AGRI Developments Mgt. Corp. "Not only does it provide us with a minimum sales prices for our fresh mango fruit production, it establishes our strategic shift in the longer term towards providing higher profit margin manufactured products. Additionally, we expect this agreement to greatly enhance the availability of our produce throughout the Philippines and more importantly, in lucrative overseas markets."

Providing clients and consumers with access to a consistent supply of high-quality mangos, is what sets AGRI Developments apart in the industry. Poor cultivation and post-harvest practices from chemical pesticide use to cold chain management has hindered the Philippines from capitalizing on high demand and premium pricing overseas for its national fruit.

Mangos from the Philippines are internationally renowned for their sweetness and taste yet account for only 4% of total global exports. The inability of the Philippines to provide sufficient mangos has forced buyers to turn as far away as South America to secure supplies. Mexico, Peru, and Brazil are the worlds three largest mango exporters having taken advantage of high demand and lack of Asian regional export supply.

Mr. van Egeraat said he expects to announce details on further agreements pertaining to the mango development in the near future.

AGRI Developments

AGRI Developments is a leading private alternative asset company specializing in the agricultural and agribusiness industry. We seek emerging opportunities globally with an objective of delivering long term value in high growth developing sectors within the industry. As world population increases, the need for more productive and sustainable uses of land becomes more urgent. Our mission is to build successful agricultural and agribusiness related businesses that deliver a positive impact.

By 2050 Earth will need to produce 70% more food to feed an additional 2.5 billion people, whilst arable land decreases. AGRI Developments in support of the world's needs always aims to do more with less. By creating more value with less risk, by producing more crops from less land and generating more business with less of an ecological footprint.

